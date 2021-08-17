Florence may tell us that dog days are over, but the calendar says that actually, they’re almost here. 26 August is officially International Dog Day, a designated time to celebrate our four-legged friends in all of their glory – and to mark the occasion, we’ve teamed up with Orvis to give you and your pup the chance to win a particularly special prize.

The brand is offering one lucky IndyBest reader a bundle including its bestselling memory foam dog bed, a handy cover for your furniture, and a quirky trout toy to keep them busy while you install their new snoozing spots. Altogether, the prize package is worth up to £645.49, depending on the size required for your dog – pretty pawsome stuff, if you ask us.

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s up for grabs – to be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is sign up to the IndyBest newsletter, your one-stop shop for all of the week’s best launches and deals, and answer the question that will be sent out in this Friday’s email. Good luck!

This Orvis bed won a coveted place in our round-up of the best dog beds, taking home the title of best luxury buy. “We’d wager that those with a penchant for pampering their pooches will be unlikely to regret splashing their hard-earned cash,” our tester wrote. “It was an absolute hit with our discerning doggie, and the mattress-like cushion (comprising an internal cushion inside a waterproof membrane) uses memory foam to reduce pressure on joints while providing optimal support.” Our winner will be able to choose the right size to prop up their pup, choose the fabric that best matches their décor, and even get the bed embroidered with their dog’s name for that extra personal touch.

Pets? Pretty cute. Pet hair everywhere? Not so much. Orvis’s grip-tight covers fasten neatly over most shapes and sizes of sofa to offer protection from stray strands and muddy paws, while maintaining utmost comfort for their daily naps and still looking stylish, too. Weighted flaps hold the cover firmly in place, and there’s even a water-resistant membrane to keep your upholstery fresh and dry, even if the odd spill (or mid-dream drool) should occur. Again, our winner can choose the best size and colour for their needs.

As it’s also a supplier of fishing gear and other outdoor equipment, the trout has become something of an icon among the Orvis community – so much so that they’ve turned it into this fun plush toy. Made from a durable corduroy and with reinforced seams that will be able to withstand many a game of tug-of-war, it has a number of squeakers in its centre to get your dog’s attention, and you can even throw it in the washing machine once playtime is over – genius!

The competition will run across two newsletters and will be sent out again in the following week’s newsletter for those who might have missed it first time. That means the competition will run from 20 August to 3 September. Your last opportunity to sign up for the two newsletters with the competition details included will be at 11pm on 26 August.

Please note the competition prize can only be shipped within the UK.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.