When people say that the best things in life are free, we know that they usually mean things that are priceless, like spending time with your loved ones, or a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list experience.

But we all appreciate getting the practical things in life for free too – which is why we’re bringing you a new IndyBest competition, offering the opportunity to win an award-winning Otty hybrid mattress with an RRP of £699.99 without spending a single penny.

The Otty hybrid has always scored highly in our round-up of the best mattresses, with our reviewer saying: “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested.”

Its appeal lies in its clever design – it uses a combination of 2,000 16cm encapsulated pocket springs and a layer of breathable memory foam to strike the right balance of support and comfort, and there’s cooling infused technology to help with temperature control. We particularly recommend it for those who like a firm mattress, or anyone who sleeps on their back; our trials show that it retains its sturdiness even after years of restful nights.

Want to try an Otty for yourself? To be in with a chance of winning a £699.99 double Otty hybrid mattress and two matching deluxe memory foam pillows, worth £130, all you need to do is sign up to the IndyBest newsletter, your one-stop shop for all of the week’s best launches and deals, and answer the question that will be sent out in this Friday’s email.

The competition will run across two newsletters and will be sent out again in the following week’s newsletter for those who might have missed it first time. That means the competition will run from 16 July to 30 July. Your last opportunity to sign up for the two newsletters with the competition details included will be at 11pm on 22 July.

Please note the competition prize can only be shipped within the UK.

Once you’re on the list, we’ll send you all of the new launches, deals and offers you need to know about each week, plus plenty of other exciting competitions in the future. Best of luck!

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.