Travis Kelce calls out fan who argued with Kylie Kelce over photo request

Travis Kelce has spoken out about an interaction that his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, had with a fan.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, where he discussed what it was like winning back-to-back Super Bowls as well as his relationship with Taylor Swift. At one point during the episode, he touched on an argument that Kylie got into with a fan while she and Jason were grabbing dinner over Memorial Day weekend.

The two were in Margate City, New Jersey, near Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar when a woman allegedly banged on their truck asking for a photo, before being turned down by the couple.

In a viral video of the interaction, which was posted to Instagram by Philadelphia podcast Word to the Wise, it showed the woman yelling at Kylie: “I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.”

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath,” Kylie responded. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

“This lady tries to come in and be entitled, telling Jason and Kylie like: ‘You have to take a picture with my kid. Like, you’re doing it now,’” Travis told the podcast hosts when talking about the incident.

“It escalated into something that it shouldn’t have even been.”

The younger Kelce brother then explained how much he admired his sister-in-law’s “toughness” and her “don’t f*** with me” attitude. He noted that the two of them are “the nicest people until you take it to that point.”

“‘Now I gotta choke somebody in this b***h,’” Travis said.

The woman from the video had gone on to issue a statement to local ABC News outlet, WPVI, and identified herself as Andreé Goldberg. At the time, she told the outlet that she had already privately apologized to the Kelce family but wanted to offer a formal public apology to the town.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” her statement began. “Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Goldberg wasn’t the only person to apologize to the couple. The mayor of the city, Michael Collin, took to Facebook to release a statement of his own. “On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page.

“As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”