With so many licensed online casinos in the UK, it can be difficult to know which site to choose, which is why we've sifted through hundreds of brands to pick out the best in each category.

Best online casinos UK

So much choice can make choosing the ideal casino for you a little overwhelming, but you can quickly narrow down the field by outlining your intentions.

This guide aims to help readers choose the best online casino for their style of play, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned blackjack player.

Our rankings are based on licensing, casino bonuses, payouts, game selection, mobile experience and safer gambling tools, among other things.

Choose your favourite UK online casino

Best For Online Casino Why? Rating Welcome Offer Sky Vegas Strongest risk-free welcome offer currently available at a UK online casino 5/5 Free Spins Paddy Power Games The best UK casino for players who prioritise ongoing free spin bonuses 5/5 Slots Mr Vegas The top online casino in the UK for slot variety and depth 5/5 Loyalty Rewards Bally Bet Ideal for players who want frequent loyalty-style rewards, free games and ongoing prizes 4.5/5 Live Casino BetMGM The closest UK players can get to a Las Vegas-style live casino experience 4.5/5 Roulette Grosvenor The most authentic online roulette experience available in the UK 4.5/5 Blackjack Ladbrokes The biggest variety of options for serious blackjack players 4.5/5 Casino App Virgin Bet The most reliable online casino app available to UK players 4.5/5 Beginners QuickBet A safe, simple starting point for new UK casino players 4/5 High Rollers Star Wins Best suited to players who want a higher-cap, multi-deposit bonus and layered rewards 4/5

Best casino sites – trusted expert reviews

Here are our recommendations for the best casino sites in the UK today, with reviews for each online casino below.

Best casino sign up offer: Sky Vegas

Welcome Offer: Deposit + Play £10 and Get 200 Free Spins + 50 No Deposit Free Spins

Key Features: 50 no deposit spins credited on registration • No wagering requirements on free spin winnings • Additional 200 spins from £10 deposit • Fast withdrawals

Review

The Sky Vegas welcome offer provides 50 no deposit free spins as well as the chance to earn another 200 when you deposit £10, with zero wagering on all of these spins.

No wagering, no deposit spins are a rarity in the UK market, making this an intriguing offer with good value.

Of course, Sky Vegas is also one of the biggest, best-known and most trusted iGaming brands in the UK, and the site offers funds withdrawal transparency too.

Overall, Sky Vegas is a great choice. Both the welcome bonus and the ongoing promotions provide suitability for curious new players and bonus hunters.

open image in gallery The Sky Vegas welcome offer is available on desktop or mobile ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ 50 no deposit spins with no wagering

✓ Low £10 requirement for extra spins

✓ Big brand reputation and secure banking

Cons

✗ Spins restricted to selected games

✗ Free spins expire after seven days

Best online casino for free spins: Paddy Power Games

Welcome Offer: Deposit + Play £10 and Get 200 Free Spins + 60 No Wagering Free Spins

Key Features: No wagering free spins • Daily Wonder Wheel rewards • Weekly Rewards Club spins • Major UK brand

Review

Paddy Power Games is the go-to online casino for regular slots players who like to secure a steady stream of free spins.

To start with, new customers can claim up to 260 free spins, with winnings paid as cash and no wagering requirements attached.

That’s a major advantage compared with many rivals, but after the welcome stage new customers will continue to find free spin promos.

With lots of banking options, a fast platform, big slot library and ongoing bonus spin promotions, it’s the ideal casino for landing free spins.

open image in gallery New PP customers can claim no deposit free spins with no wagering requirements ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Up to 260 wager-free spins

✓ Daily free spin opportunities

✓ Weekly loyalty rewards

Cons

✗ Some payment methods excluded from promos

✗ Spins locked to first eligible game opened

Best online casino for slots: Mr Vegas

Welcome Offer: 100% up to £50 + 11 Free Spins - No Wagering

Key Features: 9,000+ slot titles • Megaways and jackpot specialists • Wheel of Vegas jackpots • Rainbow Fridays cashback • Regular slot tournaments

Review

Mr Vegas is our choice for the best online casino for slot games due to the huge variety on offer, with the site claiming to provide over 9,000 different options.

For comparison, may other slot sites only run closer to 1,000 slot games.

Of course, such a selection comes with a wide breadth of providers and options for other games such as progressive jackpots, with slot fans certain to find something to their liking.

The Mr Vegas site has a slightly dated interface, but the overall strength of the slot library, the gaming options and the matched deposit welcome offer make it a site well worth considering for keen slots players.

open image in gallery The slots library is the most impressive thing about Mr Vegas ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Massive slot selection

✓ Decent matched deposit value on sign up

✓ Regular slot-focused promotions

Cons

✗ Slightly dated site design

✗ Withdrawals can be slower than rivals

Best casino loyalty rewards: Bally Bet

Welcome Offer: Wager £10, Get 30 Free Spins

Key Features: Daily free-to-play rewards via Bally Daily Picks • Monthly Bonus Picks prize draws • Free Slot Masters tournaments with cash prizes • No wagering requirements on winnings • Refer a Friend scheme

Review

Bally Bet stands out as one of the most rewarding casino platforms for loyalty perks, offering daily and monthly promotions.

Bally’s ongoing loyalty promos include Bally Daily Picks, which can be played every day once a £10 deposit has been made.

Players can also take part in Slot Masters tournaments for additional prizes, alongside a good referral scheme.

It’s a casino designed for regular users who want consistent rewards for loyal custom.

New customers receive 30 free spins after depositing and playing £10, with rewards tied to Eye of Horus: Legacy of Gold.

Pros

✓ Daily and monthly free-to-play rewards

✓ Wide range of ongoing promotions beyond sign-up

✓ No wagering requirements on winnings

✓ Refer-a-friend incentives

Cons

✗ Welcome spins tied to a single slot title

✗ Some rewards require an initial £10 deposit

✗ Promotions may vary over time

Best live casino: BetMGM

Welcome Offer: Get 200 Free Spins When You Play £10

Key Features: Vegas-style live dealer platform • MGM Millions progressive jackpot • Exclusive Bellagio tables • VIP live tables • Good casino app

Review

BetMGM delivers the strongest live casino experience available to UK players, drawing directly on its Las Vegas heritage.

The live dealer casino platform is sleek and has multiple variants of blackjack and roulette, alongside exclusive titles and progressive jackpot options such as MGM Millions, a network that can exceed £20 million and is accessible with stakes as low as 10p.

Admittedly, we experienced slower app performance and withdrawals compared to competitors, while there is a smaller overall library.

That said, BetMGM Casino remains top of the pile for live casino options.

open image in gallery You’ll find exclusive branded tables on MGM ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ High-quality live dealer selection

✓ Exclusive branded tables

✓ Progressive jackpot potential

Cons

✗ Slower withdrawals reported by some users

✗ Fewer slots than major competitors

Best roulette casino: Grosvenor

Welcome Offer: Deposit £20, play with £40

Key Features: Live & Direct UK casino streams • Authentic Tables section • Rewards Wheel bonus • Many live roulette variants • Trusted UK brand

The best online casino option for roulette fans is Grosvenor, a well-known company with plenty of heritage that has become one of the most trusted names in the UK gambling industry.

There are plenty of roulette options for players, from traditional games to special editions, and there is also live roulette variants to choose from, with live streaming from real UK casinos.

Though Grosvenor offer fewer promotions, overall the roulette range and availability of live options means that this trusted brand is the best option for roulette fans.

open image in gallery Grosvenor is one of the most trusted UK casino brands ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Unique Live & Direct feature

✓ Trusted UK brand

✓ Wide live table selection

Cons

✗ Fewer promotional incentives

✗ Live games not always available on iOS app

Best blackjack casino: Ladbrokes

Welcome Offer: Play £10 and Get £30 Bonus

Key Features: Dozens of blackjack tables • Bet Behind functionality • Daily blackjack tournaments • Exclusive Lucky Cards promo

Ladbrokes is another brand that has become one of the best-known and most trustworthy in the UK, and it is our pick for the best blackjack casino on the market.

Ladbrokes offers plenty of blackjack options along with special features such as the bet behind feature – which allows you to wager on another player's hand in live blackjack, winning if they beat the dealer – as well as tournament offerings and certain blackjack-specific promos.

On the down side, Ladbrokes have recently changed their sign up offer so the bonus funds now come with wagering requirements.

open image in gallery New Ladbrokes customers can get a £30 bonus for their first £10 deposit ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Wide blackjack variety

✓ Bet behind feature

✓ Reliable mobile app

Cons

✗ Wagering requirements can be high

✗ Slower withdrawal speeds than top rivals

Best casino app: Virgin Bet

Welcome Offer: Play £10, Get 100 Free Spins - No Wagering

Key Features: 4.7 iOS rating • 4.5 Android rating • 900+ games • Virgin Vault promotions • Smooth mobile UX

Virgin Bet has quickly become one of the standout casino apps in the UK market, offering a highly user-friendly mobile experience.

This is backed up by app store ratings of 4.7 on the App Store and 4.6 on the Google Play store.

The app performs particularly well in terms of speed, with fast loading times and smooth gameplay across slots and promotions, all of which functions more smoothly than on the desktop site to provide a great app UX.

Virgin also runs exclusive mobile tournaments and regular app-only promotions, with the promotional vault providing a range of regularly updated offers each month.

In testing, we experienced a few glitches in certain live casino titles, but the overall app experience was a positive one.

open image in gallery The desktop experience is slightly less refined than the Virgin app ( The Independent )

Pros

✓ Highly rated mobile app

✓ Wide slot variety

✓ Regular app-based promotions

Cons

✗ Welcome offer less valuable than some rivals

✗ Limited withdrawal options

Best casino for beginners: QuickBet

Welcome Offer: Deposit + Wager £10 + Get 100 Free Spins on Big Bass at The Races

Key Features: Casual Games section • Clean interface • Low minimum deposit • 24/7 support • Simple navigation

QuickBet is the best new casino for beginners due to the site’s simplicity and lack of clutter, with plenty of appeal for causal gamers and accessible customer support.

The welcome offer is a simple ‘bet £10, get 100 free spins’ promo, and while there are fewer ongoing promotions once signed up, QuickBet remains the ideal choice for first-time casino players due to its overall ease of use.

Casino beginners may find the casual games section particularly useful, while slingo - a cross between slots and bingo - is also available and caters well to those who are new to gambling.

open image in gallery The customer support we received on QuickBet was prompt and professional ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Beginner-friendly layout

✓ Straightforward bonus

✓ Helpful customer support

Cons

✗ Limited VIP structure

✗ Fewer ongoing promotions

Best casino for high rollers: Star Wins

Welcome Offer: 100 per cent Welcome Bonus up to £600

Key Features: Up to £600 bonus split over 3 deposits • 10x wagering requirements • Daily cashback/task rewards • Mobile-friendly site

Star Wins is a solid pick for higher-staking players because their welcome bonus is based on your first three deposits, matching 100 per cent up to £600 total (max £200 per deposit).

You also get extra “reward layers” including a deposit-and-spin wheel, tasks/trophies and daily cashback-style promos, which can keep the value flowing beyond the sign-up phase.

Game coverage is broad too, with slots from big studios plus bingo, table games and live casino.

The main caveat is the 10x bonus wagering and a bonus conversion cap linked to lifetime deposits (up to £250), so be sure to check the terms carefully before committing.

open image in gallery The Star Wins sign up offer is only suitable for high rollers ( The Independent )

Pros

✓ Ideal sign up offer for high depositors

✓ Big-name slot studios (Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play etc.)

✓ Wheel-based promos with cash prizes

Cons

✗ Bonus conversion is capped to lifetime deposits (up to £250)

✗ Bonus wagering excludes table games and progressive jackpots

✗ Withdrawals can take up to 5 working days depending on method

How we rank the best online casino sites

Our casino recommendations are based on independent testing, regulatory checks and player-focused analysis.

While we use strict criteria to rate each operator, the best online casino ultimately depends on your own playing style and preferences.

Here’s what we consider:

Licensing & regulation

Only casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) make our list. A UKGC licence confirms fair play, legal operation and compliance with independent testing standards like eCOGRA.

We only recommend UKGC-licensed sites due to their rules over protecting players’ funds and the fact they are subject to independent RNG testing, while also offering ADR dispute resolution for customers. The likes of Sky Vegas and Paddy Power have held UKGC licenses for years.

Bonus fairness

We only recommend casinos offering fair-value welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions that benefit both new and regular players.

Wagering requirement are now limited to a maximum of 10x due to reform around the rules in 2026, and there are now no mixed product bonuses allowed.

However, bonus expiry periods and maximum bet restrictions still apply, so we make sure that our chosen sites offer fair terms with respect to these factors.

Game variety

The top online casinos offer a broad mix of slot games, table games, live dealers and exclusive titles from leading software providers such as Pragmatic, NetEnt and Evolution. Our recommended best casino sites will provide live casino games, plenty of blackjack & roulette variants and jackpot games for users.

We also evaluate payout percentages, game volatility and RTP (Return to Player) to ensure players enjoy fair and transparent odds – for example, we only recommend online casinos that offer plenty of slots with a respectable RTP.

Payment speeds & methods

We favour online casinos with fast, flexible and secure payment options, from debit cards and PayPal to Apple Pay, Trustly, Pay by Mobile and other instant banking tools.

We also test the time taken for withdrawals to be processed, and we always consider fast withdrawal casinos among the best in the business.

Mobile experience

We test each casino’s performance across desktop, iOS and Android, ensuring smooth navigation, quick loading times and simple design.

We also consider how casino apps score as on their respective stores – that’s part of how we arrived at Virgin Bet as the top choice among all mobile casinos available.

Safer gambling commitment

Every UK casino site we recommend must actively promote safe play through features like deposit limits, time-outs and GAMSTOP integration, while affordability checks have been introduced as part of the 2026 updates to the relevant regulations.

We also check that links to support organisations such as GamCare and the UKGC’s Safer Gambling hub are clearly visible.

The best casino sites provide 24/7 support through multiple channels, including live chat, email and phone.

Why trust The Independent?

Chris Wilson is a journalist at The Independent who has expertise in betting and gaming. He reviews new casino sites and new betting sites and maintains our list of the best online casinos in the UK.

He has evaluated a vast amount of UK online casinos in order to compile and maintain his rankings, with reviews updated regularly.

As alluded to above, Chris uses a range of strict criteria when evaluating casino sites, considering promotions and offers, the variety of games and payment methods, efficient customer service and the overall experience.

Each casino site recommended by Chris on behalf of The Independent is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Responsible gambling on casino sites UK

According to the UKGC’s statistics on gambling participation, the most popular reasons people give for gambling is ‘for the chance to win big money’ and ‘because it’s fun’.

However, punters must remember that gambling sites can be addictive, and betting can quickly become a problem if great care is not taken.

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by the best casino sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

FAQs about online casinos UK

Are online casinos legal in the UK?

Only online casinos that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission are legal in the UK. These brands are obliged to protect their customers are provide the relevant safer gambling tools and customer support options. Such UK online casinos will have their own licence and licensing number that can be checked on the UKGC register.

Are online casinos rigged?

No. Online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are not rigged. UK-regulated casino games use independently tested Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure results are fair and unpredictable, and operators are regularly audited to confirm games perform exactly as advertised.

What is the best online casino in the UK?

Pinpointing the ‘best’ casino is subjective, but we recommend the following UK brands for a variety of reasons as outlined in this article: Sky Vegas, Paddy Power Games, Mr Vegas, Bally Bet, BetMGM, Grosvenor, Ladbrokes, Virgin Bet, QuickBet and Star Wins.

Which casino sites pay out fastest?

Different casinos will pay out at different speeds, usually ranging between near-instant payouts to payments that take up to a few days. Our list of the best fast withdrawal casinos picks out Bet365, Sky Vegas, Betfair, MrQ and Ladbrokes as the best options.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements dictate the number of times any winnings must be wagered before they can be withdrawn. Since early 2026, the highest wagering requirement permitted as part of welcome offers in the UK is 10x.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.