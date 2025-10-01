Kong Casino Promo Code: 100% Match Bonus up to £200 + 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

Kong Casino, a new casino site launched in the UK in 2022, is running a welcome offer for new customers, who can benefit from a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus up to £200, plus 50 free spins.

In order to unlock the bonus, new users must sign up and deposit at least £10 (with no need for a Kong Casino promo code), with the casino bonus credited as bonus funds plus 50 free spins to use on popular slot game Big Bass Bonanza.

With the Kong Casino bonus offering plenty of value for new users, we’ve created a brief guide to the offer, including how to access the Kong Casino deposit bonus and free spins and information on relevant key terms.

What You Get with the Kong Casino Welcome Offer

New players at Kong Casino can claim a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus up to £200, plus 50 free spins on one of the best online slots, Big Bass Bonanza.

In order to qualify for the Kong casino welcome bonus, new users must make a minimum deposit of £10. There is no need for a Kong Casino promo code when signing up.

The maximum match bonus is £200, and the bonus is credited as bonus funds. Bonus funds can be converted to real money equal to your lifetime deposits, capped at £250.

The Kong Casino free spins come as 50 spins on Big Bass Bonanza, with any winnings paid as bonus funds. However, this bonus is not a no spins free wagering deal.

The casino offer comes with wagering requirements of 65x on all bonus funds, including free spin winnings. Only slots count towards wagering, with table games, live casino and progressive jackpots excluded.

Below is an example offer:

Deposit £100 → Get £100 bonus + 50 Free Spins.

Bonus funds must be wagered 65x (which equals £6,500 wagering) before conversion to cash, up to £250.

How to Claim the Kong Casino Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to access the Kong Casino sign up bonus:

Register a new Kong Casino account (open to users aged 18+ and based in the UK only). Make your first deposit of £10 or more using a qualifying payment method. Receive a 100 per cent matched bonus (up to £200) plus 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Play slots to work through the 65x wagering requirement on the Kong Casino slots bonus. Once wagering is complete, eligible bonus funds convert into cash (up to £250).

Kong Casino Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Kong Casino welcome offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only, 18+, and is limited to one offer per person/household/device.

First deposit of £10+ required; check site for exclusions.

Bonus funds are awarded as bonus balance. Real money is always staked first. Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn.

Wagering requirements are 65x on bonus funds and free spin winnings. Must be completed before cashout.

Only slot games count; table games, live dealer games and progressive jackpots are excluded.

Bonus funds can only convert to real money equal to your total lifetime deposits, and this is capped at £250.

Bonus and free spins are subject to expiry under site rules.

Kong Casino may amend or withdraw the offer. Regular site T&Cs also apply.

Why Choose the Kong Casino Bonus?

Overall, Kong Casino offers a strong welcome package. The Kong Casino 100% match bonus combines a sizeable deposit match with a popular slots free spins reward.

While the 65x wagering requirement is higher than some rival casino sites, the offer is attractive to players who enjoy slots like Big Bass Bonanza and other fan favourites including Starburst, Rainbow Riches and Gonzo’s Quest.

The £250 max cash conversion rule is restrictive but clearly stated, and the site’s wide slot selection, rewards reel, and trophy features provide ongoing engagement beyond the welcome offer.

Finally, the online casino is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, and contains all the requisite safer gambling tools online.

Responsible Gambling

When using online casinos, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling, as slot games in particular can become addictive

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, pay by phone casino sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Always treat free bet offers or casino bonuses with an element of caution. They are widely available on gambling apps, but always check the terms and conditions, and consider whether they are worth your attention.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

