Calling all PlayStation owners: Today is your last chance to get Apple TV+ for free

Own a PlayStation? Enjoy teeth-rottingly sweet, fish-out-of-water dramedies about warm-hearted football coaches trying to make it in the English leagues? Well you’re in luck: today is the last day that PlayStation owners can redeem up to six months free Apple TV+.

The offer is the same as the one that appeared this time last year, when Apple TV+’s flagship programme Ted Lasso premiered its second season. While season three isn’t here yet, recent hits like the corporate sci-fi thriller Severance are reason enough to get on board Apple’s streaming service.

The “extended free trial” of Apple TV+ is available to PS4 and PS5 owners with PSN accounts and an Apple ID. Those lucky enough to have found a PS5 in stock can redeem a full six months of free viewing, while PS4 owners get three.

The extended free trial can be stacked with any existing free time you’ve already got, so if you’re currently on a three month trial (which comes free with most new Apple devices) you could potentially extend your Apple TV+ trial up to nine months.

If you’re not sure what to watch on Apple TV+, now’s probably not the time to think about it. The promotional tie-in ends tonight, after which you’ll have to make do with the standard free one-month Apple TV+ trial, or sign up to another of the best streaming services in the UK.

Launched in 2019, Apple’s streaming service took many by surprise. When it was first announced at one of the company’s infamous keynotes, it led with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters such as Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa and even Oprah.

But like any good streaming service: content is king. And slowly but surely, Apple TV+ has made a name for itself as a platform for critically acclaimed on-demand television. In a short space of time, Apple TV+ already has a number of Emmy awards and even an Oscar for Best Picture. A feat that not even Netflix has managed to achieve.

Not only that, but it’s competitively priced at just £4.99 per month, a significantly cheaper value proposition than other valued services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Even better, if you have recently bought an Apple device, you may be entitled to an extended free trial to check out some of the content before committing to a subscription.

If you’re considering signing up to Apple TV+ and still aren’t sure if it’s right for you, read our full guide to Apple TV+’s best shows.

