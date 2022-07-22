The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game, Argos, Very and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more
Update 22 July: The PS5 is still in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop. The digital edition console is in stock at some branches of Argos, with disc edition bundles available too. It could restock at Smyths Toys soon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Very has the cheapest PS5 disc edition bundle in stock
Alas, the standalone disc edition consoles have sold out at Very, but you’ve still got your pick of Horizon Forbidden West bundles. The cheapest costs £499.99 and just comes with a digital download code of the Forbidden West game.
It’s a pre-order though, so you’ll have to wait a while for your console to arrive, but it’s currently the cheapest and easiest place to buy a disc edition console right now. Pre-orders will be shipped out on 12 August and you can get free click and collect delivery.
Argos restocks the disc and digital edition consoles
As well as a digital edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Argos has just restocked a new PS5 disc edition bundle, and it’s an expensive one.
You get a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, an second white dualsense controller and a Stealth C6-100 gaming headset (£569.99, Argos.co.uk). The digital edition bundle is cheaper (£409.99, Argos.co.uk), but can only be found in a select few regional branches.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Good morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday. We’re back for a final day of PS5 stock tracking action this week. If you’re searching for Sony’s next-gen console, we’ll be here all day helping you secure one.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day to a close, and we’re pleased to report that PS5 stock remains available at Game, Very, BT Shop and Argos. There are slightly fewer options available than this time yesterday, as a couple of Dualsense colour options have sold out at Game. But otherwise, it’s not a bad situation.
Buying the PS5 on its own is still tricky though, and anyone wanting a console by itself will probably have to wait until PS Direct has its next restock.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
Read our Saints Row hands-on preview
After seven years away, it looks like Saints Row is finally back, but the question is how much of that classic formula has changed? It’s safe to say that longtime fans will find plenty to love in those early hours, but sandbox games have come a long way since 2015. While reining in the absurdity will appeal to the series’s roots, Saints Row will still have a lot to prove in the face of overwhelming competition.
Saints Row is set to be a more grounded open-world game – our hands-on preview
The Saints Row reboot is as ludicrous as it always has been but it will have a lot to prove against other open-world games. Read our full hands-on preview
Fifa 23 release date confirmed: How to pre-order
EA Sports this week confirmed the release day of the final instalment of its Fifa football game. To be succeeded by EA Sports FC next year, Fifa 23 is available for pre-order now ahead of its 30 September release date. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The cover stars for Fifa 23 have been confirmed as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who is the first female player to appear on the box front.
The new game features HyperMotion 2, both men’s and women’s Fifa World Cup tournaments, plus women’s club football and cross-play between consoles.
For everything you need to know about Fifa 23, click the link below:
FIFA 23 finally has a release date – here’s everything we know
After EA ended its partnership with FIFA, their next football game will be the last in the 30-year-old franchise. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23
When will Smyths Toys have a PS5 restock?
The retailer has no PS5 stock at the moment, but the Smyths Toys website offers a glimmer of hope. It states that more PS5 stock is expected in July 2022, which means the consoles should arrive before next weekend, which marks the end of the month.
It’s hard to predict which day of the week this might happen, as Smyths restocks vary. The last two, on 10 June and 8 July, both landed on a Friday, but prior to that we’ve seen consoles arrive on every day of the week except Saturday. We’ll bring you more information on the next Smyths PS5 restock as soon as we have it.
These branches of Game have PS5 stock today
We’ve spotted PS5 consoles on the shelves of a handful of Game stores today. Stock levels are often very low, and you should call up in advance to make sure consoles are still available, as they tend to sell out very quickly. Here are the branches where we’ve spotted PS5 stock so far this morning:
- Lisburn
- Dumfries
- Carmarthen
- Maidstone (House of Fraser)
- Bournemouth
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
As we alluded to in our earlier post about stock at Argos, Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
