The variety of casino sites in the UK nowadays means that bettors have got used to being spoilt for choice when gambling online.

Players have their choice of casinos, but game variety and bonuses aren’t the only deciding factors when it comes to user’s picking their next online casino.

Gambling sites need to offer flexible, varied and efficient payment methods too, covering everything from the traditional methods of debit card and bank transfer to more recent options like pay by mobile casino sites.

One method that has become popular with customers is the use of digital wallets, otherwise known as e-wallets. Skrill is one such e-wallet, and it has become a popular payment method for UK casino players.

Skrill is considered a preferred option for fast and secure transactions, as part of a global payment platform that offers different currencies and the latest security measures to keep user data safe.

Some customers will be unfamiliar with Skrill though, so this guide will explain what Skrill is, as well as covering the best UK casinos that accept Skrill, relevant bonuses and the pros and cons of using this payment method.

What is Skrill?

Skrill is an online wallet - also known as digital wallets or e-wallets – that provides online payment and money transfer services. It was set up in 2001 and is now part of Paysafe, an international online payment company. Skrill has evolved into a leading e-wallet, and operates in over 100 countries, offering around 40 different currencies.

Skrill customers can user their wallet for card payments, bank transfers, international money transfers, remittance services and even cryptocurrency conversion. Users can also hold funds in a Skrill account.

Skrill is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, meaning that its services are fully regulated for customers while running optimal security measures.

The e-wallet has won various awards in recent years, including ‘Best Digital Wallet’ at The Digital Banker’s Global Payments Innovation Awards in 2023, while parent company Paysafe won ‘Payments Provider of the Year’ at the 2023 EGR North America Awards.

Best Skrill casinos in the UK

Below, we have discussed the top five Skrill casinos in the UK, focusing on a range of stringent criteria including withdrawal times, casino bonuses, game selection and customer service reputation. An explanation of these criteria is provided below.

Fast withdrawals: The best Skrill casinos will often be among the fastest withdrawal casinos, with players likely to receive any payout in a matter of hours.

Generous bonuses: Our chosen casinos will all allow bonuses with Skrill deposits, rather than more restrictive bonuses (such as those that require deposits via debit card).

Large game selection: Our recommendations for UK Skrill casinos will provide customers with a wide range of games to play once they have signed up, as well as a variety within these game categories.

Customer service reputation: The best Skrill casinos should offer excellent customer service options, such as 24/7 live chat and email support.

Secure and licensed: All of our recommended online casinos are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

1. Winomania

Winomania has quickly become an established UK operator since its launch in 2018, offering over 500 casino games including a variety of the best online slots, table games and a live casino section.

Winomania run a ‘matched deposit’ welcome offer in which they will match any deposit up to £100, while also giving new users 100 free spins. In addition, they run plenty of bonuses and promotions for existing users, such as free spin offers and bonus codes.

This is a good Skrill casino because there are no upper limits on withdrawals, and a lower limit of just £10, while deposit limits are between £10 and £40, meaning it is easier to keep track of funds and gamble responsibly.

2. Pub Casino

Pub Casino is a new UK casino, established in 2023, but it already offers over 1,600 games. Options include slots, live games, table games, Slingo and a sportsbook.

Their welcome offer is another matched deposit promotion worth up to £100. They don’t have many promotions or bonuses that run too often, although bonuses that appear at intervals include free spins.

The lower deposit limit is set at £10, with an upper limit of £5,000. The withdrawal limits are £10 and £1,400 respectively. The latest Pub Casino bonus code will grant new customers access to the sign up offer.

3. Neptune Play

Neptune Play is another online casino that only launched in the UK in 2023 and is considered one of the best new slot sites thanks to an impressive selection of games, including fresh titles from developers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Games Global.

Neptune offers a whopping range of games – over 2,400 – including live casino options and hundreds of slots.

The casino’s welcome bonus gives new customers a matched deposit of up to £200 and 25 free spins. In addition, there are offers on subsequent deposits, where Neptune will match smaller amounts.

For existing customers, Neptune runs plenty of regular bonuses and promotions, including their Daily Spin Frenzy offer, where you can get up to 50 bonus spins if you complete daily challenges, and a Drops & Wins promotion on selected Pragmatic slots, where customers stand a chance of winning a share of £2,000,000 in cash every month.

4. Party Casino

Party Casino is an older operator, originally established in 1997, although it has run under different names and operators in the past. Nowadays, the casino runs hundreds of games – many of which are available as live casino options – including a roulette site, blackjack site and a slot site.

Their welcome offer consists of a £20 slot bonus and 100 free spins on their Fishing’ Frenzy game. However, their promotions for existing customers are good – examples include daily free spins, cash bonuses and a live casino bonus.

At Party Casino, Skrill withdrawals take just 24 hours, with no transaction fees. Withdrawal and deposit limits are set at £10, and there is even a dedicated section of the website for Skrill deposits and withdrawals FAQs.

5. Play Frank

Play Frank was established in 2014, and offers an extensive selection of slots powered by providers such as Betsoft, Microgaming, NYX Interactive, Play’n Go, and NetEnt. Games include the full range of slots, as well as live table games and variations of popular games such as poker and blackjack.

The Play Frank welcome offer is another matched deposit offer – this one up to £100, with the addition of 50 bonus spins. Promotions for existing customers include up to 50 free spins daily, as well as daily challenges that can be completed to earn various rewards. In addition, a range of games offer specific promotions – for example, you can deposit £20 for 100 bonus spins on their Spooky Thursday game.

As always, Skrill is one of the fastest withdrawal methods on Play Frank. Withdrawal and deposit limits are set at £20 respectively, with a maximum withdrawal limit of £25,000 per month.

Skrill casino bonuses

Several types of bonuses can be accessed by players who use Skrill for withdrawing or lodging funds on low deposit casinos. Examples include matched deposits, welcome bonuses, free spins, cashback, live casino bonuses and even free bets on UK sportsbooks. However, it is worth remembering that some sites may exclude Skrill deposits from claiming a casino sign up bonus.

Remember to check the terms and conditions to ensure that your Skrill deposit qualifies for bonuses. In addition, check any relevant terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements before accepting offers.

How Skrill works for online casinos

Skrill can be used for deposits and withdrawals on gambling sites, with benefits including fast withdrawals, great security features, and the fact that personal bank details are not shared with the casino. We’ve provided a step-by-step guide for deposits and withdrawals below:

For deposits, choose one of our recommended sites and click on the ‘register’ or ‘sign-up’ button. Go to the cashier screen at the Skrill casino and click on the ‘Deposit’ option, and then enter your deposit amount. Your funds should appear in your account balance instantly.

For withdrawals, head to the relevant section of your casino site and click the ‘withdrawal’ option. Choose Skrill from the list of available options and enter the amount you wish to withdraw. Finally, click on the ‘withdraw’ button and wait for the funds to arrive in the relevant account.

Advantages and disadvantages of using Skrill at casinos

Pros

The main advantage of using Skrill is that it is one of the fastest withdrawal methods currently available. Withdrawals can often be processed in just 24 hours. At most, you may have to wait 48 hours.

In addition, Skrill is a secure and private payment method, as there is no need to share bank details and the companies themselves use the best security software to keep your details secure.

By using Skrill as your preferred casino payment method, you can also qualify for the Skrill VIP rewards programme, offering perks such as no payment fees and lower foreign exchange rates.

Finally, Skrill is a particularly user-friendly option for payments, with the Skrill app providing an especially efficient way of managing funds.

Cons

The main disadvantage of using Skrill is that many casinos exclude this deposit method from eligibility for their welcome offers, though it can often be used for the full range after the welcome bonus.

In addition, Skrill charges a small fee for funding the wallet or withdrawals – usually around 1.99 per cent – though these do not apply to fund or withdrawals directly into or from online casinos and betting sites.

Finally, the verification process can take time when using Skrill, with differing timeframes depending on the verification needed. For example, the verification of bank statements can take 24 hours.

Skrill alternatives for online casinos

Many online casinos will offer plenty of alternatives to Skrill, with other payment methods including Neteller, PayPal, Apple Pay casino, Trustly and Payz, as well as the more ‘traditional’ methods like bank transfers and debit cards.

PayPal casino sites for example offer similar speed, security and fees to Skrill, though Skrill is an especially quick withdrawal method (with money arriving in as little as 24 hours) and British customers benefit from the fact that the company is headquartered in the UK.

In addition, Skrill is a particularly safe deposit and withdrawal method, minimising the risk of fraudulent activity.

However, some players may prefer alternative payment methods, mainly for eligibility for welcome offers and bonuses, as Skrill is often not permitted for sign up promos.

How we rate the best Skrill casinos

As mentioned above, we use a range of criteria when recommending the best Skrill casinos. Some of the factors we consider include:

Licensing and safety: All of our recommended best Skrill casinos are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, meaning that players know that their personal and financial data is safe when playing.

Game selection: Our recommended UK Skrill casinos will provide punters with a wide range of games and a variety of options within each game type.

Payment speed and limits: When ranking casinos that accept Skrill, we take into account the speed of deposits and withdrawals offered by the site. In addition, we choose sites that have lower deposit and withdrawal limits. Fast withdrawal casinos who accept Skrill are the best option.

Bonus eligibility with Skrill: Ideally, the best Skrill casinos will have bonuses that are available for use with Skrill deposits.

Mobile compatibility: When we recommend online casinos, we check that they are fully compatible on mobile, whether that be through their mobile site or casino app.

Gamble responsibly when using Skrill casinos

Remember to gamble responsibly when using a Skrill casino. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money and it can be addictive, so be sure never to wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

The same applies whether you’re using Skrill casinos sites, betting apps, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by casino offers or free bet offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

Responsible gambling tools offered by Skrill casinos, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs, can help with managing your budget.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Best Skrill casinos: Summary

Check out the top Skrill casinos mentioned in the guide to find the one for you, while remembering to choose an online casino that best suits your preferences.

Using Skrill for online casino transactions has plenty of benefits, with its fast, secure and private transactions making it a top choice for UK players. Overall, Skrill deposits and withdrawals are among the quickest, least restrictive funding options at online casinos.

But before choosing your site from our recommendations, remember also to evaluate the same criteria we have used, such as checking whether Skrill is accepted as part of any welcome bonus, how easy it is to conduct Skrill payments on mobile devices and other more generic casino matters like offers and game variety.

Skrill casino FAQs

Can I use Skrill for online gambling in the UK?

Yes, customers can use Skrill for online gambling in the UK. Skrill is available on most UK-based online casinos, and the company is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Are there any fees for using Skrill at online casinos?

On casinos that accept Skrill, there are no fees for using the e-wallet to deposit or withdraw funds. However, Skrill does charge fees for withdrawing from the e-wallet itself – these are usually around 1.99 per cent. There are also fees for transferring money.

How fast are Skrill withdrawals?

One of the main advantages of using Skrill at online casinos is the fast withdrawal times. The best Skrill casinos will offer withdrawal times of as little as 24 hours, though many will also offer times closer to 48 hours. In rare cases, the withdrawal times may be up to 72 hours.

Can I claim bonuses with a Skrill deposit?

Some UK Skrill casinos will run welcome offers, promotions and bonuses that can be used with Skrill deposits, though these are rarer than with other methods. Skrill is often not able to be used when claiming welcome offers, and you are less likely to come across specific Skrill casino bonus offers on most online casinos.

What are the deposit and withdrawal limits at Skrill casinos?

Deposit and withdrawal limits with Skrill vary depending on what online casino you use, though they tend to hover around the £10 or £20 mark. Most will operate a lower withdrawal and deposit limit of £10, while the upper limits can be as much as £5,000 for deposits and £25,000 for withdrawals.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.