Sweet Rush Bonanza Slot Review: New Pragmatic Play Slot

Sweet Rush Bonanza is a new slot game from Pragmatic Play, with the popular iGaming software provider building on the success of the popular Sweet Bonanza and Sugar Rush titles to deliver another candy-themed slot game.

The game is a pay-anywhere, cluster-based slot with a number of innovative multiplier mechanics and sticky bonuses, with the key appeal for certain players being its high volatility.

In addition, the title offers a unique twist with a grid slot format with growing multipliers on marked positions, which will likely appeal to existing fans of linked slot games Sweet Bonanza and Sugar Rush, which continue to be very popular on the best slot sites.

The new slot game’s official release date is 29 September 2025, so for any interested players we have produced a brief Sweet Rush Bonanza slot review, including an explanation of the game mechanics and graphic features, a look into volatility and RTP and more insights into this brand new Pragmatic Play slot title.

Game Features & Mechanics

This new Pragmatic Play slot features six reels and five rows, with a "Pay Anywhere" system that means 8+ matching symbols trigger a win. With that in mind, there are no so-called ‘traditional’ paylines typically found in slot games.

The game runs a multiplier spots feature, so once a winning symbol disappears according to the tumble feature, there is a mark left on its spot.

If another symbol takes that position, it creates a multiplier starting at 2x and reaching up to 128x. Note that multiple multipliers in a single win combine rather than multiply.

The Bonus Game feature is triggered by landing four or more scatters, and this awards 10 free spins. Sticky multipliers and marked spots remain for the duration.

open image in gallery Players can collect 10 free spins through the Sweet Rush Bonanza bonus game ( Pragmatic Play )

The feature can also be bought, with two options for high-rollers. For 100x your stake you can instantly trigger the free spins feature, while for 500x your bet you can trigger the ‘Super Free Spins’ option, where every single position on the grid begins with a x2 multiplier.

There is also an Ante Bet feature, in which players can boost the RTP or frequency of features by selecting one of three ante options (e.g. random multipliers or guaranteed 32x).

The regular option boosts your chances of hitting the free spins round by 10x. This option is offered at a cost of 3x your initial stake.

Two more ‘Super Spins’ options are also available. The first costs 20x the base bet and means players begin every round with random multipliers placed across the grid.

The second is an advanced version of that: at a cost of 250x the base bet per spin, the entire grid will start with x32 multiplier spots.

Graphics, Sound & Mobile Play

This new 2025 slot title offers players bright, colourful candy visuals which are polished and familiar, with the game linked to well-known title Sugar Rush.

In terms of audio, the game contains a light, upbeat soundtrack to match the sugar rush theme.

As for mobile optimisation, the game performs well on all devices, with the latest software helping it to run well whether playing on new slot sites, slots apps or regular casino sites.

Incidentally, we found Winlandia Casino to offer the most immersive experience when testing Sweet Rush Bonanza gameplay.

Volatility, RTP & Max Win

Sweet Rush Bonanza is a very high volatility slot game, meaning that payouts will be fewer in number but with the potential to be far larger in the amount paid.

To illustrate that idea, the maximum win available is 5000x your initial stake.

The RTP (Return to Player) can vary based on bet settings, especially when using ante-bets or the buy bonus, though the game has three RTP options – 96.5 per cent, 95.5 per cent or 94.5 per cent – depending on the casino’s configuration.

Sweet Rush Bonanza Slot Review Verdict

Overall, Sweet Rush Bonanza is a good choice of slot title for fans of high volatility slots, with chances of larger wins across an RTP around 96.5 per cent.

This is a key thing to note before opting to play the game, as it is not a suitable game for low-stake, cautious players who might prefer a lower volatility title.

In terms of game mechanics, this slot title is a good choice for those who enjoy sticky multipliers or evolving grid mechanics.

Of course, fans of related game Sugar Rush may be keen to try out the title, though compared to Sugar Rush this version is tighter and more tactical, with a stronger bonus structure in place.

