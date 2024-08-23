5 reasons you should consider a recovery shake after a workout

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Recovery drinks are marketed as an all-in-one solution to your post workout needs. From replensishing lost electrolytes to boosting energy levels after an intense session, they’re full of claims that you’ll feel stronger, livelier, tighter and brighter after polishing off a serving.

But do you really need to consume a recovery drink, especially if you are on a tight budget? All the supposed benefits that a recovery drink brings means that they come a higher price tag than your average protein powder. In some cases, we’re talking double the cost or more.

To know whether or not they’re necessary, it’s important to look at what a recovery drink can offer that you can’t get from a post workout meal. It’s also worth examining what benefits recovery drinks offer that other post-workout drinks lack. If they can help you make gains faster than other methods and you love seeing progress, paying a little extra for a recovery drink may be worth it for how it makes you feel mentally as well as physically.

5 reasons why you should consider a recovery shake

Helps to replenish glycogen stores

Recovery shakes often contain carbohydrates like maltodextrin and dextrose to help replenish glycogen stores in the muscles, which are depleted during exercise. A protein shake, on its own, typically lacks enough carbs for optimal glycogen restoration, especially after intense endurance or resistance training.

Faster nutrient absorption

The combination of carbohydrates and protein in recovery shakes can promote faster nutrient absorption compared to protein shakes alone. This can help fuel the recovery process and support muscle repair.

Electrolyte recovery

Recovery shakes are often fortified with electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and magnesium, which help restore the minerals lost through sweat. These are essential for proper muscle function and preventing cramps. Standard protein shakes usually don’t include electrolytes, so while they are good at helping with muscle repair you might need to drink an electrolyte solution along with your protein shake for optimal recovery. That’s a lot of liquid. Plus, during hot weather, you’re likely to sweat more so a shake with electrolytes can help to top up the extra vital minerals you’ll lose when working out.

Creatine offers enhanced muscle repair

Many recovery shakes contain creatine, which is proven to aid muscle strength and power during workouts. After a workout, creatine replenishes energy stores in muscles, allowing for better recovery between training sessions. Standard protein shakes typically do not include creatine and you usually have to supplement this separately. A post-workout recovery mixture will deliver a helpful boost without you having to take a creatine supplement on top.

Added HMB reduces muscle breakdown

If you’ve worked hard to grow muscle, the last thing you want is for your body to break it down for energy after a workout. HMB is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine and is known to support muscle repair, reduce muscle breakdown, and enhance recovery. It’s found in some whey protein shakes, but the superior recovery drinks have added HMB. And the more a drink has of it, the more it will help you to build muscle and recover faster between sessions.

As HMB stimulates muscle protein synthesis, it can lead to greater muscle growth when combined with resistance training. By reducing muscle damage and enhancing repair, HMB also speeds up recovery after workouts. It reduces the dreaded DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) and helps you return to training more quickly and at a higher intensity.

The recovery drink to buy

Myprotein all-in-one recovery powder 2.5kg: £47.82, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Each serving of the Myprotein all-in-one recovery powder has a precise blend of key ingredients to speed up recovery and enhance muscle growth.

Two 35ml scoops mixed with water contains 30g of high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth. It will help your body rebuild the muscle fibres that break down during your workout, ensuring faster recovery and improved muscle gains. Additionally, it contains an impressive 24g of carbohydrates, to help replensish glycogen stores that are depleted during exercise. The carbs come from both dextrose and oats, which are slowly digested by the body, so you won’t get a huge sugar spike and subsequent dip.

Enriched with HMB, drinking this all-in-one recovery shake after a strength training session can help with gains. HMB helps prevent muscle breakdown and promotes muscle repair. Each serving provides 1.5 grams of HMB, which is enough to make a difference to the recovery and growth of muscles.

Another standout ingredient is 5g of creatine monohydrate per serving. Studies have shown that creatine enhances strength, power, and performance. It also supports the body’s ability to perform at a higher intensity during future workouts, so you can keep pushing your body to its limits in every session.

The shake also includes glutamine, an amino acid that aids in muscle recovery and immune support, particularly after tough workouts.

With 35 servings per packet, each drink will cost around £1.30. It may be double the cost of a protein shake but it will benefit your body in at least five times as many ways.

Read more: These 6 diet tips helped me build muscle as a vegetarian