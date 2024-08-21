What are ZMA supplements and what are the benefits for athletes?

Support truly

Whether you’re new to fitness or you’ve been working out for years, there are always abbreviations to get your head around. From AMRAP to HIIT or BMI to BMR, it can take a while work out what they all stand for before they can add value to your training.

ZMA is one such abbreviation. Although it sounds like a mixed martial arts spin-off, it’s actually a nutritional supplement that combines zinc, magnesium apsartate and vitamin B6 in one capsule. It can also be consumed as a powder, if you’re not good at swallowing pills.

You might see this particular blend of nutrients in recovery supplements because the individual elements are proven to improve sleep quality and help with muscle repair as well as boost energy levels.

Trademarked in 1996 by SNAC Nutrition, bodbuilders and gymnasts have been taking ZMA for almost 30 years but this mix has only recently started to become readily available for the everyday athlete. Anyone training hard and pushing their body to its limits to improve fitness can easily find their zinc and magnesium levels depleted.

We asked nutritionist Johan Florez, who specialises in sports performance, how ZMA can help everyday both athletes and those training for a specific goal.

What is ZMA?

ZMA, which stands for zinc magnesium aspartate, is a popular dietary supplement that combines zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6. The formula was developed in the late 1990s by Victor Conte, the founder of SNAC Nutrition, who aimed to create a supplement that would address mineral deficiencies common in athletes, particularly zinc and magnesium, which are essential for muscle function, energy production, and immune support.

“Zinc helps your immune system stay strong and plays a big role in muscle repair and growth,” explains Florez. “It’s also key for producing testosterone, which can help with building muscle. Magnesium is involved in a ton of processes in your body, like helping with energy production, muscle contractions and keeping your heart healthy. It also helps your muscles relax, which is great for avoiding cramps. Vitamin B6 helps with energy production and assists in hemoglobin formation, which is crucial for oxygen transport in the blood.”

What are the benefits of a ZMA supplement

Whilst zinc and magnesium occur naturally in many foods, it is hard to get the recommended amounts through diet alone. This is particularly true for athletes who use up a greater level of their stores during training and therefore are more likely to benefit from some form of ZMA supplementation. Studies have shown that anything up to 68 per cent of diets contain less than two-thirds of the RDA of zinc and up to 39 per cent provide less than two-thirds the RDA of magnesium.

Florez points out that, “because of modern farming practices, our food might not have as much zinc, magnesium, and other important nutrients as it used to. Overfarming can deplete the soil of these minerals, so even if you’re eating a balanced diet, you might not be getting enough. Consequently, even individuals consuming a balanced diet might not receive sufficient amounts of these nutrients if the foods they eat are lacking in them.”

A lack of zinc and magnesium can negatively impact workouts, and you might even find it difficult to grow muscle if you’re depleted in stores of these minerals. “Zinc helps your body produce testosterone, which can boost muscle growth, while magnesium can reduce cramps and muscle soreness,” adds Florez.

“Another big perk of ZMA is that it might help you sleep better. Magnesium has a calming effect on your body, which could lead to deeper, more restful sleep. Since good sleep is crucial for recovery and overall performance, this is a big win. Plus, both zinc and magnesium help keep your immune system strong, which is important when you’re training hard and is more prone to getting sick.”

Zinc is crucial for protein synthesis, cell growth, and immune function, all of which are important for muscle repair. Magnesium supports muscle function by aiding in energy production and muscle relaxation, so you’ll feel less stiff after your workouts and get back into the gym for new sessions feeling ready to push hard again.

Magnesium is also known to improve sleep by promoting relaxation and regulating neurotransmitters like GABA, which calm the nervous system. Improved sleep is critical for recovery, and many users report deeper and more restful sleep while taking ZMA.

And there’s more. Florez tells us, “magnesium and vitamin B6 are involved in making neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which can help regulate mood and reduce feelings of fatigue and stress, potentially allowing athletes to train harder and longer without the same level of fatigue.”

The ZMA supplement to buy

Myvitamins ZMA capsules, 90: £11.11, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

These capsules are a practical and affordable way to take ZMA They’re gluten-free, vegan-friendly and come in tubs of 90, to be taken once-daily. So, a single pot will see you through three months and cost you just 13p a day.

Each serving has 10mg of zinc, which is 100 per cent of your daily recommended allowance. The capsules contain both zinc aspartate and zinc L-monomethionine which are both bioavailable and more easily absorbed the body than zinc on its own. You’ll also be getting 150mg of magnesium and 3.5mg of vitamin B6 to complete the trio of ZMA benefits.

For best results, it’s recommend to take ZMA supplements 30–60 minutes before bed on an empty stomach. You should also avoid calcium intake during this time, as calcium can block zinc absorption so skip the calcium supplement and avoid dairy before bed.

Read more: These 6 diet tips helped me build muscle and stay in shape as a vegetarian