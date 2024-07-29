Support truly

Whether you’ve just joined the gym or you’re a full-blown fitness fanatic, summer is a great time to take stock of your wellbeing and think about your health goals. From your supplement protocol to your workout gear, there’s plenty to consider.

If you’re at the start of your health journey it can be tricky to know what to invest in and what might work best for you. There’s nothing worse than buying a trending product only to find it isn’t quite right for you – and this can happen a lot in the world of fitness.

But fear not. I’m a fitness editor and I’ve tried pretty much every product for better health and wellbeing there is to try.

I’ve also scoured the payday sale at Myprotein to identify the best deals for newbies and experts alike, so that you can shop the products you need to support your fitness for a little, or a lot less. These are my recommendations for beginners, men’s and women’s health, seasoned gym goers and specialist training, with up to 70 per cent off.

How we tested the best deals

When I said I’ve tried everything, I really have tried everything, so these picks from Myprotein are all dependent on the quality of the product and value for money. I’ve selected sale items to suit every concern, and rated how useful and effective each can be for different fitness levels and body types. Each product has been tested based on its effectiveness over time and on how affordable it is, as well as the flavour, how simple it is to take and how good it looks.

Myprotein impact clear whey protein, peach tea flavour: Was £36.99, now £18.60, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

This is my favourite protein powder by a mile. Ideal for those who drink a regular shake, the peach flavour is delicious and the powder is easy to add to a simple shaker bottle, smoothie or recipe mix. With a huge discount for the payday sale, this is a great starting point for anyone keen to try the benefits of protein powder. Simply add a scoop to your bottle, shake well and enjoy after your workout. Easy peasy.

Myvitamins essential omega 3-6-9 supplements: Was £10.99, now £4.90, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Why supplement Omega-3, 6 and 9? ( Myprotein )

Omega-3, 6, and 9 are fatty acids that support heart health, brain function and keep your muscles, bones and joints functioning properly. These supplements contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), both essential for good health. However, your body can’t make these on its own and it’s your diet that gets these vital nutrients into your body. This can be difficult for some people and that’s where these supplement come in. Topping up your Omegas is easy with these soft gel capsules, they’re easy to take and they’re now less than half price.

Myprotein creatine powder with creapure: Was £20.99, now £16.30, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Creatine has long been associated with weightlifters and bodybuilders, but everyone can benefit from taking it, especially those in midlife. Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise so it’s the perfect supplement to boost your training and help you reach fitness goals. Creatine has been scientifically proven to increase physical performance and creapure the purest and finest level of micronised creatine monohydrate available, undergoing rigorous testing to make sure it’s free from impurities. I recommend adding 1 1/2 small scoops (5g) to 150-250ml of water or juice in a shaker before, during and/or after exercise.

Myprotein women’s tempo abstract leggings: Was £42, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery These are the best gym leggings and they’re now on sale ( Myprotein )

A decent pair of gym leggings is a must have, especially if you value comfort and support while you’re working out. The perfect pair has to be breathable and ideally flattering too. These Tempo Abstract leggings are a winner, with a deep waistband and seamless front to do away with the risk of chafing. They’re also made from a sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and have an added antimicrobial finish to keep them fresher and cleaner for longer, no matter how hot and sweaty you get during your session. Save a huge £23 on this quality pair and look your best while you work out too.

Myvitamins apple cider vinegar gummies: Was £14.99, now £7.50, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery These gummy supplements are now in the Myprotein sale ( Myprotein )

Apple cider vinegar is somewhat of a wonder ingredient and these gummies are one of my favourite ways to get more into my diet. Packed with vitamin C, which helps to protect cells against oxidative stress, fight fatigue, and keep your immune system strong, they’re great for skin and gut health and taste great. They also contain chromium which plays a role in keeping your metabolism and blood glucose levels in check. They’re also half price in the payday sale!

Myvitamins cod liver oil softgels: Was £10.99, now £4.90, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Cod liver oil contains omegas that support a healthy lifestyle ( Myprotein )

If you’re looking to top up your Omega-3 intake, look no further than these cod liver oil supplements. Now less than half price, they’re the best way to get vital nutrients into your diet that you might otherwise be missing out on. Cod liver oil can support bone, muscle and joint health, but it’s also great for blood pressure, eye health and cognitive function. Add it to your basket now for a great all-rounder.

Myvitamins vegan hair, skin and nails gummies: Was £20.99, now £9.20, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery These vegan gummies support strong hair and nails and healthy skin ( Myprotein )

If you’re following a plant-based diet, it’s a great idea to supplement some of your essential vitamin intake, especially B vitamins and zinc. These hair, skin and nail gummies contain a mix of vitamin C, vitamin A, B6 and zinc – a winning combination to support healthy skin and strong hair and nails. Taking good care of your body when you’re vegan is essential and these tasty little supplements make that super easy day to day. Plus, they’re now less than half price, so if there were ever a time to invest, it’s now.

Myprotein women’s tempo ultra geometric seamless sports bra: Was £38, now £22.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery This sports bra is now in the payday sale ( Myprotein )

Sometimes, finding the right sports bra is harder than the workout itself but consider your search complete. The Tempo Geometric Sports Bra is seamless with bonded edges so it won’t run during your workout. Fixed moulded cups offer great support and the seat-wicking fabric works hard to keep you cool while still being super soft to the touch. The fabric is also treated with an antimicrobial finish to keep the bra fresher for longer. Save £15 on pink, green or carbon grey to match your leggings and your water bottle.

Myvitamins hyaluronic acid tablets: Was £16.99, now £7.20, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Try these hyaluronic acid supplements for glowing skin ( Myprotein )

This hero skincare ingredient is actually most effective when injected or ingested. Take advantage of all the benefits with these easy-to-take tablets and support your skin, muscle and joint health daily. With a huge 57 per cent off, these supplements are packed with 150mg in every tablet, brilliant for helping your body to retain moisture and maintain that healthy glow.

Myprotein impact pre workout, cola: Was £17.99, now £9.50, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery This cola-flavoured pre workout is a must before the gym ( Myprotein )

lf you’re an avid gym goer and you haven’t tried a pre workout formula, now might be the time. With 47 per cent of this cola-flavoured mix, it’s a great time to take advantage of the boost this product can give you. With caffeine and taurine for energy and vitamin C and niacin for recovery, this perfectly-balanced blend will help you push harder and recover faster. It’s a mainstay for me on days when I plan to work out intensely and I want to swap my daily coffee for something that will give my body more support and enough energy to smash a class and get the rest of my day done.

