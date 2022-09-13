Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stiller has chosen to bring his 20-year-old daughter, who he shares with wife Christine Taylor, as his date to this year’s Emmy Awards.

On Monday night, the 56-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater in a black suit and bowtie, worn over a white shirt.

Next to him, his daughter wore a matching outfit, with the 20 year old posing in a long black strapless dress with a slit. She completed the look by wearing her blonde hair down and her bangs styled.

Before the awards show started, the duo spoke to E!’s Live on the Red Carpet about Stiller’s show, Severance, which has been nominated for multiple Emmys tonight.

During the conversation, Ella praised her father and the TV series, which was directed by the Night at the Museum star.

“I’m so proud,” she said. “It’s, like, my favourite show. I’m obsessed.”

Along with Ella, Stiller shares his 14-year-old son, Quinlin, with Taylor. While the couple separated in 2017, after getting married in 2000, the director recently confirmed that they were back together.

During an interview with Esquire in February, he said that he moved back in with Taylor and their two children during the pandemic, allowing his relationship with his wife to evolve “over the course of time”.

(Getty Images)

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,” he said at the time.

“Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy,” he continued. “This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me. If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying: ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying: ‘I don’t like you’”.

