Kylie Jenner has shared a glimpse of some of the food that was served at the reception following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding celebrations over the weekend.

After the couple’s ceremony on Sunday at the Castella Brown in Portofino, Italy, Kardashian, Barker and their guests attended the reception. In a video shared on Jenner’s Instagram Story while at the event, she showed how attendees were given a wide variety of food options to choose from.

In one clip, the 24-year-old reality star documented a cannoli making station, as there was a tray of empty cannoli cookies on a plate. A man in a suit could be seen putting filling from a frosting bag into the cookie, before placing it on a plate.

The following clip on Jenner’s story featured a pasta making station on a long table, as a chef could be seen putting spices into a tomato sauce. In the next post, the chef served portions of spaghetti onto different plates.

Along with documenting the food, Jenner posted a photo of place cards for her and her daughter Stormi Webster place cards at the occasion.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to share videos of the food stations.

In a video posted to Kim Kardashian and her eight-year-old daughter’s, North, TikTok account, they shared a quick look at a long table of food. The table included some fruit and what appears to be an assortment of mini-sized desserts.

Throughout the clip, Barker, the Poosh founder, and their loved ones could be seen dancing together, as Sister Sledge’s We Are Family played in the background. The Skims founder and her daughter also faced the camera and threw rose petals up in the air.

At the ceremony, the bride and groom both wore outfits designed by Dolce & Gabbana, as Kardashian chose a white lace and satin mini dress with a long veil while Barker wore a black suit.

They have since shared photos of themselves taken during the event on Instagram, as their captions read: “happily ever after.”

Prior to the wedding, the couple and their families had dinner together in Portofino, a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso, and were seen relaxing on the Regina D’Italia superyacht.

Kardashian and Barker first had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last April, after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards. However, the nuptials weren’t legal since they didn’t have a marriage licence.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that they got legally married, as they exchanged vows for a second time in Santa Barbara, California. On Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer and reality star then shared photos of themselves in a black car that had a “just married” sign on the back of it.