Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal have been left “heartbroken” after their homes were completely burned to the ground in wildfires tearing through Southern California.

Hilton watched her $8.4m home, situated on the waterfront in Malibu, burn to ashes on the news, telling her fans: “This is something no one should ever have to experience.”

The socialite heart-wrenchingly revealed to her millions of followers that she powerlessly watched on as KABC news footage showed her home completely destroyed.

Hilton’s post corroborated TMZ reports that her house was “reduced to a pile of burning rubble".

She said she was “heartbroken beyond words” after watching the news with her family – including her son Phoenix and daughter London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Hilton continued: “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

open image in gallery Paris Hilton shared news footage showing her house reduced to ashes ( Instagram )

Meanwhile, When Harry Met Sally star Crystal said he and his wife had lost his home of 46 years in the blaze.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” the couple said in a joint statement given to the PA news agency.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

open image in gallery Hilton and Crystal have lost their homes ( Getty )

At least five people have been killed and over 70,000 have been evacuated as panicked residents escape the fury being fueled by high winds.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires started up in Los Angeles County on Tuesday (7 January), engulfing nearly 23,000 acres in the blaze. Meanwhile, two others – the Tyler and Woodley fires – erupted nearby on Wednesday (8 January). The city has declared a state of emergency.

A new fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a series of tourist sites, including the Walk of Fame, and a number of high profile events have been cancelled. A number of celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and married couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, have lost their homes because of the crisis.

open image in gallery Thousands have been evacuated from Los Angeles as the wildfires worsen ( AP )

Oscar-winner Diane Warren, known for writing songs for Celine Dion, Cher, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, confirmed she had also lost her beach home of 30 years in the wildfire, but said her animals had survived the ordeal.

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes told followers on Instagram that his house was destroyed, but that his family are “grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire”.