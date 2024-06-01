Royal news – live: Kate Middleton ‘considering’ making balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour says insider
Speculation over Kate’s return to royal duties
The Princess of Wales is “considering” a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, an insider has claimed, but she will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review.
As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8 – a week before the Trooping the Colour.
The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.
She has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, but she could appear next month “if she is feeling well enough” an insider told the Daily Mail.
The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in January, has however confirmed his attendance at Trooping of the Colour on June 15.
The event traditionally culminates in the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.
While the King has been confirmed to take part in the ceremony, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage as opposed to on horseback, which he did last year.
Meanwhile, a Welsh bed and breakfast has shared a never-seen-before picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken on a getaway last year to their social media.
Prince Andrew ‘ain’t going anywhere’ in deepening battle with King Charles over royal residence
Prince Andrew “ain’t going anywhere” in his battle with the King over his royal residence, a source has claimed, as the royal row between the siblings deepens.
Amid the controversy over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York, 64, stepped down from public duties in May 2020 and was subsequently stripped of his royal titles. However, the prince has continued to live at the royal residence Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion he has called home for two decades.
Charles has been urging his younger brother to vacate the property and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage instead – but Andrew has refused to move, much to his older brother’s frustration. The duke has the lease on Royal Lodge, whereas the King controls the purse strings – and consequently, the siblings have become embroiled in what insiders have called the “siege of Royal Lodge”, according to The Sun.
More here:
Prince Andrew ‘ain’t going anywhere’ in battle with King Charles over royal residence
Duke of York has lease on 30-room mansion Royal Lodge whereas monarch controls purse strings
Nigeria’s First Lady slams US celebs after Meghan Markle’s visit
The First Lady of Nigeria has seemingly taken aim at Meghan Markle’s choice of clothing following her and Prince Harry’s recent trip to the country.
The couple, who visited in their capacity as private citizens, spent three days in Nigeria celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Senator Oluremi Tinubu, 63, made the comments during a speech celebrating her husband’s first year in office and discussed her hopes for the modesty of Nigerian women and girls.
Report:
Nigeria’s First Lady slams US celebs after Meghan Markle visit
She urged Nigerian women and girls not to ‘emulate film stars from America’
Inside the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson’s wedding
The society wedding of the year between the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson is taking place at Chester Cathedral next weekend.
Hugh Grosvenor, 33, is one of the richest men in the UK with a net worth of £10.127bn, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List and was once considered the country’s most eligible bachelor.
But he will officially be off the market on 7 June when he ties the knot with Henson, 31, in a lavish ceremony where Prince William and Prince George are set to play key roles.
My colleague Emma Guinness reports:
Inside the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson’s wedding with royals in key roles
The Duke was once considered Britain’s most eligible bachelor
‘He was taking notes’: Rumors of Prince Harry writing Spare sequel
The prospect of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles and Prince William is said to be only becoming more distant amid rumours that the Duke of Sussex is writing a second memoir.
Prince Harry’s claims in Spare have created deep “trust” issues and fears of another book are preventing any meaningful conversation between them to move past it, revealed King Charles’s biographer Robert Hardman.
“The problem that exists is, at the moment, there is still a trust issue,” he told Tatler on Thursday.
“He gave away so many secrets,” Hardman explained, as he accused the Prince of taking notes when Queen Elizabeth died.
“At the time of the Queen’s death … he was taking notes,” he said, raising suspicions that the prince might be preparing to write a sequel to his memoir.
“As an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way,” he said.
Charles and Camilla’s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom
The King and Queen’s sporting hopes were dashed when their thoroughbred was well beaten in one of racing’s most prestigious events.
Charles and Camilla spent the day at Epsom race course where, despite the blustery and cold conditions, thousands of racegoers turned out for Ladies’ Day.
All eyes were on the runners in the Oaks - a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II - with the monarch and his wife’s horse Treasure a longshot with odds of 16-1.
Jockey Chris Hayes rode the Aga Khan’s horse Ezeliya to a well-judged victory, with Treasure finishing at the back of the pack.
The royal couple had walked into the parade ring in the final moments before the classic was run, to see their horse and chat to its jockey James Doyle and their racing manager John Warren.
Report:
Charles and Camilla’s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom
Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic.
Prince William upset by ‘tasteless and offensive’ comparisons of Meghan to Diana
Prince William is upset by comparisons made between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana in the wake of the Sussex’s unofficial Nigeria tour, it has been claimed.
A royal insider has said he finds the comparisons “beyond tasteless and offensive” to both himself and Kate Middleton.
The insider told Closer magazine: “William doesn’t want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother’s legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan’s paraded around as the modern-day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also to Kate.”
Netflix ‘losing interest’ in Harry and Meghan
Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly losing interest in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple signed a $100 million deal.
The five-year partnership with Archewell production company, signed in 2020, is set to end next year, and one insider has claimed it’s unlikely to be renewed.
“[The Sussex deal] runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.
The couple are currently producing two new programmes but Fitzwilliams does not believe this will be enough for Netflix.
“Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity [but] they clearly need more A-list endorsements,” he added.
King and Queen praised as horse owners
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been praised for their enthusiasm as horse owners.
The couple are visiting Epsom racecourse today to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s horse Treasure compete in the Betfred Oaks race.
The odds on the horse, which the Queen bred before her death in 2022, are 18/1.
The King could add to his vast personal fortune if the animal emerges victorious, with a prize fund of over £500,000.
Trainer Ralph Beckett said the couple were “such enthusiastic owners and it is great to be training such a nice filly for them who is running in a Classic.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Epsom racecourse
King Charles and Queen Camilla are enjoying a day at Epsom racecourse today.
The Ladies Day event is of special significance for the Monarch, 75, as it features a horse bred by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
The horse in question is called Treasure and it will compete for a prize fund of £541,035 in the Betfred Oaks race.
Trainer Ralph Beckett said the King and Queen “decided to have a go at the Oaks as the ground should be in her favour” revealing that the King has been “very pleased with her progress.”
Harry and Meghan appoint Meghan’s mum in important new role
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have again chosen to reject royal tradition and appoint Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as their children’s nanny.
As reported by the Express, the decision was made after a series of unsuccessful partnerships with professional childminders.
The insider claimed that this will allow the children to grow up in a more traditional, close-knit family environment.
“Harry and Meghan have used a number of nannies in the past, but now that Doria has moved in with the family, she has stepped up to help look after the children,” the source said.
“There is sometimes additional help, but Doria is working closely with Meghan to ensure that the children are brought up in a close-knit and loving family environment.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments