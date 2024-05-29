Royal news – live: Kate ‘out and about’ again as palace insider says ‘wounded’ William fears second Harry book
Royal author suggests ‘part two’ of Harry memoir on its way
The Princess of Wales has reportedly been ‘out and about’ more with her family in recent weeks as concern mounts about another memoir from Prince Harry.
Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since she received her cancer diagnosis in January and has not carried out any official royal duties this year.
The Mail Online has reported that while she has been venturing out once more, the palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.
The latest update comes as royal insiders have suggested a “wounded” Prince William could have to face a second book from his brother.
Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, revealed poignant moments within the royal family when it was released last year.
Royal author Robert Hardman said there is still a “trust issue” between Harry and the rest of his family as he “gave away so many secrets” in the book.
He added that because the book covers his wedding in only five pages he believes “part two might be on its way”.
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand could rake in seven figures in its first year
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riveria Orchard could make seven figures in its first business year, it has been claimed.
The estimate was made by PR expert Mayah Riaz ahead of the brand’s official launch, with its official website and Instagram page still displaying none of its products.
Meghan has, however, sent out 50 limited edition jars of its jam to soft launch the brand, and Riaz believes they could retail for a staggering amount of money.
“So far, the jams have been sent to only 50 people. This suggests that it will be an exclusive and limited edition item,” Riaz told the Mirror.
“It has already been reported a single jam jar could cost three figures. I believe that is entirely likely from what we have seen so far. This is not rare for a celebrity brand.”
“Therefore, my estimation is that American Riveria Orchard in under a year could make Meghan seven figures. It is entirely possible for the brand to make multi-seven figures by the end of next year.”
Buckingham Palace issues powerful statement about Sycamore Gap seedling
King Charles has been given the first seedling successfully cultivated from the felled Sycamore Gap tree.
Ahead of its replanting by the Monarch in Windsor, the palace released a powerful statement about the hope it represents for the future.
Buckingham Palace said: “Part of the power of trees to move and console us lies in the continuity and hope they represent: the sense that, rooted in the past and flourishing in the present, their seeds will be carried into an as yet unimaginable future.”
The seedling made its debut at the Chelsea Flower Show last week – eight months after the tree it came from was illegally felled.
Prince Harry could lose £12m mansion over US visa
Prince Harry could be forced to leave the US if it emerges that he lied on his US visa application.
It is currently under review following the Duke of Sussex’s revelations about past drug taking in his 2023 memoir Spare.
Should it emerge that he lied, Donald Trump said Harry will be treated like any other civilian if he is reelected in November.
The former president said: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
Harry currently lives in a nine-bedroom Montecito, California mansion worth £12m with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Royal photographer says Harry and Meghan’s wedding was ‘miserable'
A royal photographer has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was “miserable”.
Reflecting on the sixth anniversary of the event, Arthur Edwards described the 2018 Windsor wedding as one of “the worst” royal events he has ever captured on camera.
The photographer claims that the couple were deliberately uncooperative because of Harry’s dislike of the British media.
“I was there I hated the day, it was a miserable day,” he told The Sun.
“I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible.
“Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me.
“I felt it was deliberate, with the British press, in many ways, they were badly treated.
“Harry was angry at us about things said about Meghan.
“Some of the things were pretty harsh. Some were pretty unfair.
“He was angry and I felt we were punished for that.”
Meghan Markle’s ‘nakedness’ critiqued by First Lady of Nigeria
The First Lady of Nigeria has seemingly taken aim at Meghan Markle’s choice of clothing on her recent trip to the country.
Senator Oluremi Tinubu made the comments during a speech to mark President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office where she discussed the “nakedness” of “film stars from America”.
She said Nigerian women “do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America” with their “nakedness”.
“The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress,” she said.
“They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage, I said, ‘We are fashionable, we see what is going on.’
“We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.
“So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”
Major balcony change could take place at this year’s Trooping the Colour
A major change to the lineup on the Buckingham Palace balcony could happen at this year’s Trooping the Colour.
Traditionally, only working members of the royal family have been allowed on the balcony but less senior royals have recently supported the King and Prince William amid the family’s ongoing health troubles.
At William’s Buckingham Palace garden party, for example, he was supported by his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.
The Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness speculated: “The Prince of Wales would be keen to extend similar invitations again, in the spirit of including the wider family, as his grandmother once did.
“The King, too, has seemed visibly buoyed by the company of his nieces and nephews, rarely looking happier than he did clasping Zara Tindall in a hug at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this month on his way back from cancer treatment.
“He must now decide what to do for this year’s Trooping the Colour, in which the state of the Royal family will be captured in that all-important ‘balcony moment’ displaying who is in and who is out.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be in ‘financial trouble’ next year
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could find themselves in “financial trouble” if their Netflix contract is not renewed next year.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the conclusion of the hit series The Crown could lead to less interest in the couple on the streaming platform.
“[Their contract] runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” he told The Mirror.
“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.”
The couple signed a five-year deal worth a reported $100 million with Netflix back in 2020.
Biden administration requests for Harry’s visa application to remain private
The Department of Homeland Security has requested for Prince Harry’s US visa application to remain private.
This comes after the application recently came under scrutiny following revelations about the Duke of Sussex’s prior drug use in his 2023 memoir Spare.
Lawyers for the Biden administration have said that there would be a “stigma attached” if the information entered the public domain.
The think tank group The Heritage Foundation requested that the documents be made public under a freedom of information application.
King ‘encouraged’ by lasting privacy of meeting with Harry
The King has reportedly been “encouraged” by his February meeting with Prince Harry remaining private as the familial rift remains.
The duke cleared his schedule in February to fly across the Atlantic to see his father following his shock cancer diagnosis.
While the meeting lasted less than an hour, royal insider Robert Hardman believes it could have benefited their somewhat tumultuous relationship.
“But I think there can be a kind of normalising, and I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over,” the author said.
“People said why didn’t he stay longer, why didn’t he talk to his father, I mean there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry’s grievances.
“But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterwards, we didn’t then read about it or hear about it. It remained private.”
King ‘unhappy’ with distance from Harry
King Charles is “unhappy” with the situation between himself and his son Prince Harry, an expert has said.
Royal author Robert Hardman said that the monarch finds the distance between the pair “unsettling” and would like to live in co-existence.
“Like any parent, yes, he definitely finds [the situation] unsettling, it makes him unhappy,” he said.
“There he is, he’s got two sons, one he hardly sees, and two grandchildren he’s barely ever seen and yes, I think he would like some sort of modus vivendi. Clearly they can’t come back to royal life. I don’t think they want to. After all that’s happened it wouldn’t work.”
