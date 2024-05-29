✕ Close Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has reportedly been ‘out and about’ more with her family in recent weeks as concern mounts about another memoir from Prince Harry.

Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since she received her cancer diagnosis in January and has not carried out any official royal duties this year.

The Mail Online has reported that while she has been venturing out once more, the palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.

The latest update comes as royal insiders have suggested a “wounded” Prince William could have to face a second book from his brother.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, revealed poignant moments within the royal family when it was released last year.

Royal author Robert Hardman said there is still a “trust issue” between Harry and the rest of his family as he “gave away so many secrets” in the book.

He added that because the book covers his wedding in only five pages he believes “part two might be on its way”.