William and Kate news - live: Prince and Princess of Wales sit courtside at NBA game after arriving in Boston
Follow for the latest updates as royal couple visit America for first time since 2014
Mayor of Boston welcomes Earthshot to the city
Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.
Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.
The media spotlight on the trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors.
The couple sat courtside with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.
Racism row erupted as royal couple crossed Atlantic
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance in Boston after William reprimanded his own godmother for racist comments that led to her resignation.
William and Kate were welcomed by the Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker as they arrived for their United States tour at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.
Graeme Massie reports on what they said when they landed.
Kate and William make first public appearance after godmother’s racist comments
The couple landed in the US hours after Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a racism row involving Lady Susan Hussey
Royal aide embroiled in racism row reportedly advised Meghan Markle
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.
Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.
Chelsea Ritschel reports.
Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle
Lady Susan Hussey reportedly advised Duchess of Sussex about royal life
Sibling unease haunts Prince William’s climate change trip
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators as they make their first visit to the US in eight years, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticised Britain’s royal family in the American media.
And that was before the latest racism scandal erupted at Buckingham Palace bringing past allegations back to the fore.
Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators
William and Kate watch Boston Celtics play Miami Heat
What is the Earthshot Prize and who will be at the awards ceremony?
Prince William’s annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on Friday 2 December, rewarding five individuals or organisations for their contributions to environmentalism and promoting solutions to climate change.
Now in its second year, the extravaganza will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.
What is the Earthshot Prize and who will headline its awards ceremony?
Fifteen finalists in contention for five £1m grants in Boston as Prince William’s environmental honours are handed out for the second time
William and Kate at NBA game with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey
William and Kate all smiles at Boston Celtics game
William and Kate courtside for Boston Celtics against Miami Heat
William and Kate take in NBA game in Boston
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies