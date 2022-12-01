✕ Close Mayor of Boston welcomes Earthshot to the city

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.

Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.

The media spotlight on the trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black advocate for domestic abuse survivors.

The couple sat courtside with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.