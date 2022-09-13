Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Paulson and her partner Holland Taylor have been praised as “couple goals” after fans noticed they appeared to be mouthing “you look beautiful” to each other on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

The American Horror Story star, 47, praised her longtime partner, 79, during a red carpet interview with E! ahead of the awards show.

During the interview, Paulson, who is ​nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, was asked how she would be celebrating her eighth time being nominated for an Emmy, with the actor revealing that Monday night’s event was special because she was attending alongside her girlfriend.

“God, I don’t know! I’m here with Holland, my partner, whom I love. And that’s it!” Paulson said.

In addition to time spent with her partner, who she has been dating since 2015, the Run star said she was also excited to praise her peers for their work.

“I’ve already seen a bunch of people that I know, and I’m excited to tell them how much I love their work,” she continued. “We never get to see each other, ever, except for at events like this, and it’s really nice to grab people by the face and just say: ‘Oh my God, your work. It’s lovely.’”

Holland and Paulson held hands as they posed on the red carpet ahead of this year’s awards show. For the occasion, Paulson, wore a navy blue structured shirt and dress from Louis Vuitton, which she accessorised with a silver choker and an embellished belt, while Taylor wore a black and gold blazer, which she paired with black pants.

(AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, the couple appeared to be mouthing “you look beautiful” to one another, with viewers praising the pair on social media.

“I adore these two so much,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Their outfits, the way they look at each other, the ‘you look beautiful’ yeah Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are my blueprint.”

“Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor are a lovely couple,” someone else added.

While the couple typically keep their relationship private, Taylor opened up to People about their “very tight, close relationship,” and how it strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic, in August 2020.

“Of course, Sarah and I didn’t need to be brought closer together,” she said. “We have a very tight, close relationship within each other’s thoughts. We share everything that’s going on.”

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friendsand Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

