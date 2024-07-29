Selena Gomez addresses cosmetic surgery speculation: ‘Leave me alone’

Support truly

Selena Gomez has responded to fan speculation that she’s gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, shut down rumors that she’s received cosmetic surgery after TikTok user Marissa Barrionuevo, who works as a physician’s assistant at a plastic surgeon’s office, shared a video about speculation that Gomez has undergone cosmetic work.

In the video from April 2023, Barrionuevo posted an old photo of Gomez compared side-by-side to her face at the 2023 Golden Globes. The content creator declined to “speculate” what cosmetic work Gomez has received, noting that the Disney Channel alum has “been through so much in her life, especially medically-related”.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, a long-term, incurable condition that impacts the immune system. Gomez previously explained to fans how one of the side effects of the medication she takes for the autoimmune disorder includes weight gain.

“When it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to,” Barrionuevo continued in the original clip. “People say lupus, people say other things. I don’t know, and at the end of the day, let’s just leave her be. I feel like she’s been through enough in her life, and she’s beautiful regardless.”

While Barrionuevo had posted the video over a year ago, it seemed that Gomez had recently caught wind of the clip when she commented on the TikTok earlier this week. In her comment, the Emmy nominee revealed exactly what cosmetic treatments she’s had done to her face, but admitted that she “hates” to see videos speculating about her appearance.

“Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone,” Gomez commented under Barrionuevo’s video.

The physician’s assistant later shared a follow-up video alongside a screenshot of Gomez’s comment, in which she apologized to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez responds to TikTok about cosmetic surgery speculation ( TikTok / @selenagomez )

“I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me,” Barrionuevo began the TikTok posted on July 27. The content creator said she “agrees” with Gomez that people should “leave [her] alone” when it comes to comments about her appearance, and maintained that she doesn’t “owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as when you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s.”

Barrionuevo said that she “adores” Gomez and explained that it was “never, ever [her] intention” to “tear people down” in her TikTok videos. “I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever,” she added.

The TikToker also captioned her post: “Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ILY I hope we can move past this and be besties.”

It appeared that Gomez had accepted Barrionuevo’s apology when she left another comment under the follow-up video on July 28, writing: “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

open image in gallery Selena Gomez says she gets ‘sad sometimes’ over comments about her appearance ( TikTok )

The “Hands to Myself” singer has been open with fans about her ongoing health journey and overcoming challenges with her mental health after being diagnosed with lupus. Gomez underwent chemotherapy as a result of the autoimmune disease, two years before publicly revealing her lupus diagnosis. She later received a kidney transplant at just 24 years old due to lupus-related organ damage.

Although the Spring Breakers star has been candid about her health, that hasn’t stopped critics from making body-shaming comments about her. Earlier this year, she opened up about her changing body image after sharing two swimsuit photos – one taken in 2013 when she was 21 years old, and another taken in January 2023 while she was vacationing in Mexico.

“Today, I realized I will never look like this again…” Gomez wrote over the throwback photo posted to her Instagram Story. Above the more recent swimsuit snap, she wrote: “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”