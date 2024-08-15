In Pictures: Hundreds of thousands of UK students receive A-level results

Support truly

Schools have been bustling in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as hundreds of thousands of students received their long-awaited A-level results.

There was much to celebrate as the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades increased since last year and results remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Excluding the years of the pandemic (2020-2022) students achieved the highest proportion of A* grades since they were first handed out in 2010.

There were hugs all round as students, like these ones at Ark Globe Academy in south-east London, received their A-level results (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Some were shocked by what was in their envelopes (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

A total of 27.8% of entries were awarded either an A or A* (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson visited students at Loreto Sixth Form College in Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Results day can be an emotional time for students and parents (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

It can be a time of great joy for many students celebrating their hard work paying off after years of studying (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Some students were keen to share their results with friends and family via their mobile phones (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

This student at the Ark Globe Academy in south-east London appeared emotional as she called her parents (Jordan Pettit/PA) ( PA Wire )

These students from Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtonabbey, Belfast, were very pleased with their results (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Students embraced and congratulated each other on their results (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Northern Ireland’s Education Secretary Paul Given (centre) joined in with the celebrations among these students at Belfast High School (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

A huge well done to all those celebrating!