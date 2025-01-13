For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The ex-boyfriend of a vulnerable young mother has been found guilty of assault and subjecting her to a prolonged campaign of abuse, but cleared of her manslaughter, after she left a suicide note claiming “I was murdered”.

A Preston Crown Court trial heard hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, had endured controlling and coercive behaviour for two years from former partner Ryan Wellings, 30.

Only one other defendant has been convicted in such circumstances before, Nicholas Allen, who admitted before his trial in 2017 the manslaughter of his partner, Justene Reece.

Ms Dawes’ suicide note, written on her phone, meant she had named and blamed her killer, “from beyond the grave”, Wellings’ trial heard.

Mr Wellings had denied allegations of manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour. He was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards Ms Dawes after a six-week trial at Preston Crown Court, but cleared of her manslaughter.

On 22 July 2022, Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, left the couple’s nine-month-old daughter at a friend’s house and took her own life.

Next to her daughter, she left a note on her mobile phone which read: “The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

“I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn’t deserve it.

“I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don’t let bullies live free.”

open image in gallery Kiena Dawes took her life in July 2022 ( Lancashire Police )

Addressing her daughter, she then wrote: “I’m sorry I let you go … I’m so sorry I had to go.

“The world turned their back on me. I was strong. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me.”

She added in the note she hoped her daughter was “kept away from the monster who is called her dad”.

Within an hour of leaving the police station last year, after being charged with her manslaughter, he uploaded a video to Facebook, blaming Miss Dawes’ mother for her daughter’s death.

The clip, with loud backing music, showed him being driven in a car, wearing sunglasses and holding a bottle, saying: “I’m driving around with a bottle of prosecco.

“I have been told off an hour ago on a manslaughter charge. It’s all f****** shit.

“Angela Dawes, you need to take the blame for abandoning your daughter and going to Greece. You are a f****** slag.”

When questioned why he had uploaded the video, he told jurors he was sleep-deprived and had downed bottles of prosecco and taken drugs at the time.

He maintained he never intentionally hit Miss Dawes and any injuries were a result of him “restraining” her.

She had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Bubbly and happy-go-lucky, she was “swept off her feet” in January 2020 after meeting Wellings, a landscape gardener from Bispham, who had a previous conviction for battering his ex-partner, mother of his twin girls.

open image in gallery The case was heard at Preston Crown Court ( PA Archive )

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.

But the prosecution alleged that Wellings began physically and emotionally abusing Miss Dawes soon after, and she told a friend their relationship was a “fairytale (that had) turned into a nightmare”.

The court heard that after the couple moved to Dorset following the first Covid lockdown, a friend of Ms Dawes visited the flat in May 2020 to find it smashed up and she told her friend that Wellings had tried to strangle her with an iPhone charger cable.

The jury heard that on another occasion, Wellings accused Ms Dawes of sleeping with a friend of theirs, screamed at her she was a “slag”, threw a stool at her and told her to kill herself.

It was also alleged in court that, near the end of 2021 Miss Dawes told friends how Wellings had got a drill and “put it in my face and told me he would drill my teeth out of my mouth”.