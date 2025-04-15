Moment murderer arrested for killing friend after ‘childish’ eyebrow prank

Police footage captures the moment a murderer was arrested after killing his friend following an eyebrow prank.

Matthew Higgins, 36, of Brook Lane, Northwich, stabbed David Eaton, 37, to death during an escalating row that included Higgins shaving off his friend’s eyebrow as he slept on 27 September 2024, Chester Crown Court heard.

The following day, the father-of-three and Higgins clashed repeatedly.

A judge said the "red mist descended" for Higgins when Mr Eaton struck him at his home in Northwich before Higgins grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim to death.

Higgins was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.