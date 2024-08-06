✕ Close Home secretary’s warning to rioters: ‘You are a total disgrace and there will be reckoning’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Elon Musk and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the billionaire’s remarks that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, as far-right riots continue to break out.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said there was “no justification” for the claim which Mr Musk made in reply to a tweet showing scenes of the recent violence.

Misinformation on Mr Musk’s social media platform Twitter/X has been blamed for helping to fuel the racist riots and attacks.

It comes as riots continued in Plymouth and Darlington on Monday night with multiple petrol bombs and bricks being thrown at police in Belfast.

Police were injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth where a police riot van was damaged as fireworks were let off.

Violence also unfolded in Darlington, where Durham Police said one person has been arrested after bricks were thrown at police during violent disorder.

In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.

Almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK.

Have you been affected by this? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk