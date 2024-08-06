UK riots live: Musk clashes with Starmer on ‘civil war’ tweets as petrol bombs thrown at police in Belfast
Man in serious condition after suspected hate crime in Belfast as riots continue in Plymouth and Darlington
Louise Thomas
Editor
Elon Musk and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the billionaire’s remarks that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, as far-right riots continue to break out.
The prime minister’s spokesperson said there was “no justification” for the claim which Mr Musk made in reply to a tweet showing scenes of the recent violence.
Misinformation on Mr Musk’s social media platform Twitter/X has been blamed for helping to fuel the racist riots and attacks.
It comes as riots continued in Plymouth and Darlington on Monday night with multiple petrol bombs and bricks being thrown at police in Belfast.
Police were injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth where a police riot van was damaged as fireworks were let off.
Violence also unfolded in Darlington, where Durham Police said one person has been arrested after bricks were thrown at police during violent disorder.
In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.
Almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK.
Watch: Justice minister Heidi Alexander says Elon Musk’s ‘civil war’ comment is ‘unjustifiable’
Three rioters convicted for Blackpool violence
Three men from Blackpool have pleaded guilty to their part in violence across Lancashire on Saturday – including assaulting emergency workers and possession of a metal pole as an offensive weapon.
A spokeswoman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Roger Haywood, 41, Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, and Ben Smith, 32, admitted their part in the disorder at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Haywood pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and has been granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on September 4 at the same court.
Chalmers-Millington pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence and was told he must not enter Blackpool promenade within 500 metres of the Metropole Hotel ahead of his sentencing hearing at the same court on September 3.
Smith was remanded in custody after admitting possession of an offensive weapon – namely a metal pole – and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 16.
Cleverly criticises Starmer’s ‘standing army’ plan
Shadow home secretary James Cleverly has criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of a “standing army” of public order police to deal with the rioting.
The Tory frontbencher posted on X: “Labour still don’t understand that they’re not in opposition any more. In government you can’t just say stuff, you have to do stuff.”
He went on to pose a series of questions about the plan, including: “Using the word ‘army’ always sounds tough but is he suggesting a paramilitary police force?
“What new or additional powers will the unit have?
“Police forces across the UK have officers who are public order trained, but when not dealing with disorder they have other police duties.
“Will this ‘standing army’ of officers have no other duties? If so, what will they do when there are no riots? Or is Starmer expecting permanent riots?”
More detail on ‘standing army’ of police officers
Justice minister Heidi Alexander said the Government has revealed more detail about the planned “standing army” of police officers Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday afternoon.
Ms Alexander told Times Radio: “These are police officers who have had specialist training in dealing with public order offences.
“We had 4,000 available at the weekend. There will be another 2,000 available this week. It also means that police officers are able to be deployed in parts of the country where they are needed most.”
‘Are we gonna die?’: Teenager recalls hiding from far-right as group shouted racist slurs outside home
A teenager recalled how her family hid upstairs in their Middlesbrough home as far-right rioters targeted the house.
Aneeqa told BBC Radio 4 that thugs tried to get inside, were using racist slurs and jumped on top of her family car.
The 17-year-old added that her younger siblings were asking if they were going to die.
Almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport last week.
Rioting followed the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.
Man charged for Facebook posts
A man has been charged with intending to stir up racial hatred relating to alleged posts on Facebook, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Nick Price, director of legal services, said: “We have authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Jordan Parlour, 28, with using threatening words or behaviour intending to stir up racial hatred.
“The charge relates to alleged Facebook posts between 1 August and 5 August in connection with the violent public disorder across the UK.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
He will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
28 charged after Middlesbrough riot
Cleveland Police said 28 people will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday August 6 charged with violent disorder and other offences following disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday.
The force said the court has set aside a remand court to deal with those appearing on Tuesday.
Two arrested over social media posts
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment with intent to cause fear and violence after a social media post encouraging members of the public to protest outside a hotel, Cheshire Police said.
A force spokesman said officers received reports on Sunday of a post on Snapchat encouraging people to attend a protest outside a Cheshire hotel, which it falsely stated was home to a number of asylum seekers.
The post did not result in disorder, the force said.
A 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, from Chester, were arrested on Monday and later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Chief Superintendent Jonathan Betts said: “As these arrests demonstrate, inciting violence online will not be tolerated in Cheshire and we will take robust action against all those involved in such activity.
“These messages have been posted in order to cause hate and disorder in our communities. Anyone who is found to be encouraging such offences, be that online or in person, will be dealt with.”
Holiday Inn owner urges calm after attacks on two hotels housing asylum seekers
The owner of Holiday Inn has called for calm to be restored after rioters attacked several of its UK hotels housing asylum seekers over the weekend.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said on Tuesday: “This is a troubling and challenging situation, and we hope for calm to be restored as soon as possible.
“The safety and security of our colleagues and anyone staying in our hotels is always our priority.
“We continue to work closely with the authorities at a small number of properties, and the Home Office are in the best position to answer further questions.”
At least 10 police officers were injured, with one left unconscious, after a mob tried to storm a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham.
Hotel employees and residents, some of whom are asylum seekers, were “terrified”, but no injuries were reported, police said.
A similar incident played out at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth on Sunday evening, where reports suggested asylum seekers were also being housed, in a scene which saw fires, smashed windows and missiles being thrown at officers, Staffordshire Police said.
Police dog attacked with brick at riot
Staffordshire Police are asking for help identifying those who struck a police dog with a brick and injured six officers during violent disorder in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent at the weekend.
Police dog Vixen was left with a gash above her right eye after she was attacked with a brick and is recovering at home after receiving medical treatment, the force said.
Six officers were also assaulted during the incidents across both towns at the weekend, although none of the injuries were serious.
Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said he believes there is video footage of the assault on Vixen on social media and urged anyone with information to come forward.
He said: “Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog. We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.
“The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe.”