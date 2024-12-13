Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British former paratrooper who traveled to fight in Ukraine and whose body was later found miles from the frontline was “unlawfully killed” by someone claiming to be his friend, a court has concluded.

The body of Daniel Burke, 36, from Wythenshawe in Manchester, was found last September after being reported missing in Ukraine in August. Mr Burke had traveled to Ukraine to help fight against the full-scale Russian invasion.

An inquest at Manchester City Coroner’s Office has now concluded that his killer was somebody purporting to be his friend and believed to be fighting on the same side.

“Daniel was unlawfully killed by someone who purported to be his friend,” the coroner said. “He died with bravery and valour but was killed by cowardice and dishonour.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said their "deepest condolences" are with Mr Burke's family and close friends.

GMP confirmed in March that Ukrainian officials had contacted them to share the name of the suspected killer, though they are believed to have fled the area.

The police added that specialists had conducted tests on Mr Burke’s body when it was returned to the UK and had shared their findings with Ukrainian law enforcement.

Zak Golombek, area coroner for Manchester, said at the opening to an inquest into Mr Burke's death that same month that the case was being treated as homicide.

Mr Burke travelled to Ukraine in 2022 as a military volunteer. He would go on to set up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, known as the Dark Angels, before moving to carry out frontline evacuation work.

He disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzhia early in August last year.

Previously, he served in Afghanistan in the Parachute Regiment between 2007 and 2009. He later began fighting alongside Kurdish militia in Syria against Isis in a group known as YPG.

He said he felt inspired to fight in Syria after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

He was arrested and jailed upon his return in 2019 for eight months. He described feeling confused by the arrest given the group he was fighting alongise had, at the time, been an ally of the UK.

