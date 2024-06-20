✕ Close Missing for three days- Emergency crews search for missing British teen in Tenerife.mp4

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A friend of Jay Slater has described the British teenager’s disappearance in Tenerife as “suspicious and weird” as she recalls their final phone call on the morning he went missing.

The 19-year-old was last heard from at 8.15am on Monday when he called his friend Lucy Mae to tell her he had gotten lost while walking back to his accommodation.

He had gone to stay with people he had met at the NRG music festival earlier that day. The teen had missed the bus meaning he had embarked on a journey expected to take 11 hours on foot.

Speaking to The Sun, she said her friend “wasn’t stupid” and added: “There’s something weird going on. It is suspicious. In two days you’re telling me someone’s not seen him.

“There’s a restaurant 10 minutes away that he would have seen or walked past. It’s suspicious and it’s weird.”

Jay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, with his phone showing his last location as the Rural de Teno park, an area popular with hikers.