Jay Slater has been missing since 17 June in the Rural de Teno national park ( PA/Reuters )

The mother of Jay Slater has issued a heartbreaking statement days after Spanish police ended their search for the missing teenager, who disappeared over two weeks ago in Tenerife.

Debbie Duncan thanked the Guardia Civil who she said had “worked tirelessly up in the mountains where Jay’s last phone call was traced”.

Released through the British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, she said: “We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance.

“Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him.”

The 19-year-old had travelled with friends to the Canary Island to attend the NRG music festival, before returning to a remote AirBnb with two British men that he had met in Playa de Las Americas.

He called his friend at 8.50am to say that he was lost in the Rural de Teno park with no water and only had one per cent battery on his phone.