Sunak makes U-turn on pro-Palestine Armistice protest after threat to hold Met chief accountable - live
Row over pro-Palestine march continues despite organisers stressing it won’t go near the Cenotaph this weekend
Rishi Sunak has said the Metropolitan Police Commssioner committed to keep the force’s “posture under constant review” before the pro-Palestinian demonstration planned on Armistice Day after a meeting in Downing Street this afternoon.
It comes after the Prime Minister said he would hold the Metropolitan Police Commissioner “accountable” for his decision to allow the march to take place.
“It’s welcome that the police have confirmed that the march will be away from the Cenotaph and they will ensure that the timings do not conflict with any Remembrance events,” the Mr Sunak said in a statement. “There remains the risk of those who seek to divide society using this weekend as a platform to do so.”
He added: “The Commissioner has committed to keep the Met Police’s posture under constant review based on the latest intelligence about the nature of the protests.”
Sir Mark Rowley resisted pressure heaped on the force to try to block the protest in London on Saturday as he said: “The laws created by Parliament are clear. There is no absolute power to ban protest.”
Former Met commissioner says discussions on police operations should not be ‘aired publicly’
A former Metropolitan Police Commissioner has called for discussions around police operations for protests to be held privately, rather than aired publicly.
His comments came after Home Secretary Suella Braverman publicly called for the police to crack down on pro-Hamas protests amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Independent crossbench peer Lord Hogan-Howe said: “We all know that there is a real challenge, both for politicians and the police, in deciding whether to ban a march. Never easy, very rarely done...
“These are difficult decisions where you are trying to balance the right to protest against the problem of serious disorder.”
He said: “I do think the discussions around this topic should be done privately, not publicly,” and raised concerns over the implications of public discussions on the “operational independence of the police”.
UN chief says Gaza deaths show something 'wrong' with Israel tactics
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations against Hamas Palestinian militants.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after the militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 attack. Israel has struck Gaza - an enclave of 2.3 million people - from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground invasion.
Gaza interior ministry: Israeli air strike kills at least 19 near hospital
At least 19 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house near a hospital in north Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp on Wednesday, the enclave’s interior ministry said, as thousands of civilians fled southward to avoid fierce Israeli-Hamas ground fighting.
There was no immediate Israeli comment or details from the scene of the reported attack, which if confirmed would be the third on Gaza’s largest refugee camp in a week as the war between the Gaza Strip’s Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel entered its second month.
Police end investigation into alleged assault of poppy-selling veteran
Police are no longer investigating an alleged assault on a veteran selling poppies at a station during a pro-Palestinian rally due to “insufficient evidence”.
British Transport Police (BTP) said there is “no reason to believe” poppy sellers are at any risk of being targeted.
Jim Henderson, 78, told the Scottish Daily Mail he was punched as he tried to leave Waverley Station in Edinburgh before being helped by railway staff, as hundreds of protesters filled the station on November 4 in a demo against the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.
Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “Detectives have extensively monitored CCTV and spoken with key identified witnesses.
“There is insufficient evidence to take the investigation further at this time.
“We have no reason to believe that poppy sellers are at any risk or being intentionally targeted.”
Ireland want to ‘do more’ for people of Gaza
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said his country “wants to do more” to support the people of Gaza, after previously announcing 13 million euro in additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.
Mr Varadkar is to attend the International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza in Paris on Thursday with the aim to mobilise the main actors involved in the humanitarian response in Gaza to take action to assist Palestinian civilians in the territory.
Speaking ahead of the conference, he said: “The situation in Gaza is critical. We urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire and a significant scaling up of humanitarian access and supplies to get vital aid to people there.
“I thank President Macron for convening this important conference because decisive action is needed.
“Leaders will discuss how we can better respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, particularly in terms of health, food, water, medicines and electricity.
“Ireland has already committed an additional 13 million euro to help the people of Gaza, and we want to do more.”
Met will do ‘everything it can' to prevent disruption to Remembrance events
The Metropolitan Police have said they will do “everything in our power” to prevent disruption to Rememberance events this weekend.
It comes after they gave the green light for a pro-Palestine march in London to take place on Armistice Day.
“The events taking place this weekend are of great significance and importance to our nation,” Sir Mark Rowley said in a statement. “I completely recognise the significant public and political concern about the impact of ongoing protest and demonstrations on this moment of national reflection.
“Therefore I am determined we will do everything in our power to ensure they pass without disruption.”
Welsh politicians back immediate ceasefire
Welsh politicians have backed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
An amendment put forward called for a “suspension of hostilities to allow for the establishment of humanitarian corridors”.
The motion, which condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, and the Israeli government’s “indiscriminate attacks on Gaza”, was carried by 24 votes to 19 with 13 Senedd members abstaining.
Proposing the motion, Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorweth told the Senedd: “I feel the need to speak today as a member of humanity.
“We are human. The pain of loss is felt equally by an Israeli and a Palestinian mother. Today we speak up for peace for all mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters.
“We speak today in pursuit of unity. We reject division. We take a stand against those seeking to encourage division.”
Sunak U-turn as he concedes pro-Palestine Remembrance Day march will go ahead
Rishi Sunak has conceded that a pro-Palestine march will go ahead on Armistice Day but insisted the Metropolitan Police’s decision to allow the rally will be kept under “constant review”.
The prime minister summoned the Met’s commissioner to Downing Street on Wednesday to face questions on how he plans to keep the public safe, amid fears the “disrespectful” demonstration in London would disrupt Remembrance commemorations.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has been warned that the resignation of a frontbencher over the party’s refusal to back a Gaza ceasefire “won’t be the last”.
Imran Hussain, the MP for Bradford East, announced that he was quitting his role as shadow minister for work to be able to “strongly advocate” for a ceasefire.
A Labour MP told The Independent: “I don’t think Imran Hussain will be the last. MPs will go back to their constituents – who will point to Imran and say ‘Why can’t you do that?’. So I imagine it could tip a few more into resigning.”
They added: “There’s still a lot of anger towards Starmer. The s***show isn’t going to go away. A vote in the Commons would be a moment of truth for MP to show their constituents they support for a ceasefire.”
Israel carrying out air aerial attack in Southern Syria, says Syrian state media
Israel carried out an air aerial attack targeting military sites in Southern Syria leading to some material losses, Syrian state media said on Wednesday citing a military source.
