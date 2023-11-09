✕ Close Justice secretary calls for pro-Palestine protesters to call off Armistice Day march

Rishi Sunak has said the Metropolitan Police Commssioner committed to keep the force’s “posture under constant review” before the pro-Palestinian demonstration planned on Armistice Day after a meeting in Downing Street this afternoon.

It comes after the Prime Minister said he would hold the Metropolitan Police Commissioner “accountable” for his decision to allow the march to take place.

“It’s welcome that the police have confirmed that the march will be away from the Cenotaph and they will ensure that the timings do not conflict with any Remembrance events,” the Mr Sunak said in a statement. “There remains the risk of those who seek to divide society using this weekend as a platform to do so.”

He added: “The Commissioner has committed to keep the Met Police’s posture under constant review based on the latest intelligence about the nature of the protests.”

Sir Mark Rowley resisted pressure heaped on the force to try to block the protest in London on Saturday as he said: “The laws created by Parliament are clear. There is no absolute power to ban protest.”