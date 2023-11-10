Braverman’s future hangs in balance amid pro-Palestine Armistice Day march row – live
Rishi Sunak is under pressure from opposition MPs and even some Tories to sack Suella Braverman after she defied Downing Street by writing an article accusing police of bias in allowing pro-Palestinian protests.
The home secretary’s claim that some senior officers apparently “play favourites” was not signed off by No 10, the prime minister’s spokesman made clear.
Downing Street says it is investigating how the article containing an inflammatory comparison between “pro-Palestinian mobs” and marches in Northern Ireland was still sent to The Times for publication.
But a spokesman said Mr Sunak still had full confidence in the home secretary.
She claimed “mob” protesters were “largely ignored” by officers “even when clearly breaking the law” before another London rally on Armistice Day.
No 10 contradicted her claims of police bias, and a Tory ex-cabinet minister said many of their peers believed she should be “returned to the backbenches”.
Yvette Cooper and LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey suggested Ms Braverman should be sacked.
Sir Ed said she was “putting police officers in harm’s way” and had significantly increased the risk of violence towards officers.
Sunak must fire Braverman, says Labour former home secretary
Former Labour home secretary Jack Straw said Rishi Sunak must sack Suella Braverman after her “extraordinary” attack on the police.
“He needs to fire her,” the New Labour grandee told The Independent.
“He needs to shows he understands there is a line to be drawn and uphold the independence of the police.”
Mr Straw said: “Picking a fight with Britain’s most senior police officer is an extraordinary and astonishing thing for a home secretary to do – it’s unheard of and shows a fundamental lack of judgement. And failing to sack her would be further evidence of a lack of judgment by him.
“If she thinks right-wing demonstrators get different treatment to left-wing ones, she needs to go into a dark room and lie down. She is out of her depth. She has been thrashing around in frustration at her failure to have any sensible impact in the job.”
Police chief defends rights to make independent operational decisions amid row
One of the UK’s most senior police officers has defended the police’s rights to make independent operational decisions amid intense political pressure linked to allegation of bias over Armistice weekend protests.
Gavin Stephens, who is chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said that political views could dictate the decision making of police forces.
His comments came after the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, refused to ban a pro-Palestine protest in central London on Saturday, despite pointed public comments by the prime minister and home secretary.
Mr Stephens said: “In policing we need the space to make difficult operational decisions in an independent manner.
“That space is set out very clearly in law in the Policing Protocol Order which was refreshed earlier this year.
“The decisions that we take are not easy ones, but we do so impartially, without fear or favour, and in line with both the law and our authorised professional practice.”
Speaking to journalists ahead of the national demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Stephens said he considers it one of his civic responsibilities to use language carefully and not stoke up community tensions.
Israeli forces approach key Gaza hospital
Israel’s military is closing in on central Gaza City and its main al-Shifa Hospital, where Israel claims Hamas fighters have a command centre, raising questions about how Israel will interpret international laws on protection of medical facilities and the thousands of displaced people sheltering there.
Israel has not outlined its possible plans for the hospital but says its top priority is dismantling Hamas’ command infrastructure.
Combat engineers are using explosives to destroy tunnels in the Islamist group’s vast underground network, Israel says.
Any Israeli attempt to seize al-Shifa, where video this week showed doctors scrambling to treat an influx of injured people, would risk heavy civilian losses.
Editorial: Braverman has gone too far
The Independent view: A reshuffle is approaching, and Mr Sunak could take advantage of that to retire Ms Braverman. A smart move would be to replace her with someone who has many of the same instincts as she has, but at least respects the conventions of the constitution and the independence of the courts and the police:
Pro-Palestinian protest divides public opinion
A pro-Palestinian protest on Armistice Day has divided public opinion, with some saying it is “absolutely appropriate” to call for a ceasefire in Gaza while others have said they are “very wary” to enter central London:
Thousands of protesters are set to march in central London on Armistice Day to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.
Anti-Boris plotters will stop Braverman becoming leader, says Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries has said Suella Braverman “becomes a martyr for those on the right of the party” if Rishi Sunak sacks her.
She claimed that the people who lead the Conservative Party, who plotted against Boris Johnson, have been “grooming Kemi Badenoch for years”.
“They won’t allow Suella to succeed. She will never get there,” she said.
Ms Badenoch has met Israeli mothers whose children were kidnapped by Hamas last month.
Braverman ally denies home secretary defied Sunak
Right-wing Tory MP Miriam Cates defended Suella Braverman, claiming she wasn’t defying Rishi Sunak.
Ms Cates said she was “reflecting very much the public mood”.
The Braverman ally told Times Radio: “I think most people would like to think that politicians are allowed to have independent thought. She has not in any way criticised government policy.
“She has not in any way undermined collective responsibility. She’s shown that she’s a free-thinking leader who has opinions.”
Suspicions Michael Gove could replace Braverman
Westminster is awash with speculation that Michael Gove could become home secretary if Rishi Sunak decides to sack Suella Braverman.
The levelling-up secretary is said to be keen on one of the great offices of state before the likely election defeat to Labour next year.
Opinion: Don't ban things just because you don’t like them
Ex-Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson says Saturday’s pro-Palestinian march should be allowed to go ahead – regardless of Saturday being Armistice Day, and even though he personally finds it insensitive:
A bit of tension between politicians and police is to be expected, says former commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson. But I’ve never seen anything like the way my successor’s been treated by the home secretary – or the PM
Irish politicians condemn Braverman after Ulster comments
Northern Irish officials across the political divide have hit out at Suella Braverman for her apparent comparisons between the pro-Palestinian demonstrations and Orange Order marches:
