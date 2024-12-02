Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several major British supermarkets have been accused of selling “Italian” tomato puree that contains tomatoes sourced from China’s Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of employing forced labour practices.

Products like Tesco’s “Italian Tomato Purée” and Waitrose’s “Essential Tomato Purée” allegedly contain Chinese produce despite being labelled Italian, the BBC reported.

The broadcaster commissioned a test which found that 17 products, sold mostly by UK and German brands, contained tomatoes from Xinjiang, even though their labels suggested they were of Italian origin.

Xinjiang, where human rights groups have accused China of committing abuses, produces a significant share of China’s tomatoes. Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim minorities are reportedly forced to work in tomato fields there under harsh conditions.

The UN cites what it says are credible reports that one million Muslims held in camps have been put to work in Xinjiang, and faith leaders and activist groups claim crimes against humanity, including genocide, are taking place in the region. A 2022 UN report detailed allegations of forced labour and torture in Xinjiang detention centres.

China denies mistreating Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities and says the camps are vocational training centres designed to fight extremism.

Xinjiang tomatoes usually reach Europe via train through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia, where they are shipped onward to Italy, an analysis of shipping data by the BBC found.

The analysis highlighted Antonio Petti, an Italian tomato-processing firm, as a key importer of Xinjiang tomato paste, receiving over 36 million kg between 2020 and 2023.

In an undercover investigation by the BBC, Pasquale Petti, general manager of the Petti group, admitted that the company used Chinese tomatoes to reduce costs.

“No one in Europe wants Chinese tomatoes. But if for you it is OK, we will find a way to produce the best price possible,” he said.

While Tesco and Rewe suspended supplies after the findings were published, supermarkets such as Waitrose and Morrisons disputed the methodology and denied sourcing Chinese tomatoes.

Lidl acknowledged using Chinese tomatoes briefly in Germany due to supply issues.

Petti denied current links to forced labour, stating that it no longer imports from the Chinese company Xinjiang Guannong and is enhancing supplier monitoring.

But evidence suggests ties between Xinjiang Guannong and another supplier, Bazhou Red Fruit, used by Petti.

“In future we will not import tomato products from China and will enhance our monitoring of suppliers to ensure compliance with human and workers’ rights,” Petti said.

Unlike the US, which banned imports from Xinjiang in 2021, the UK relies on corporate self-regulation.

The Independent has contacted Tesco, Waitrose, Antonio Petti, Rewe, Lidl, and Morrisons for comment.

In February, Forbes carried out a similar investigation and found canned tomatoes and pastes produced in Xinjiang were being sold by major US retailers such as Amazon and Walmart despite the American import ban.

At the time, products from Hebei Tomato Industry, which openly sources raw materials from Xinjiang, were listed by third-party sellers on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.

Hebei Tomato did not respond to requests for comment.

An Amazon spokesperson said in response to the Forbes report that the company complies with the law and suspends privileges to sell a product when it finds or receives proof of forced labour. Walmart did not respond at the time.

In 2021, at the time of the import ban, US Customs and Border Protection agency found the country imported $10m worth of tomato products from China in the previous year.

The Independent has contacted Amazon and Walmart to understand what, if any, action they have taken since the Forbes report was published.