Scottish Secretary to give evidence at Holyrood on £3 billion growth deals

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will become the first UK Government minister in the Labour administration to give evidence to Holyrood on £3 billion investment deals.

Mr Murray will give evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee on Wednesday, becoming the first Cabinet Secretary since the General Election to appear before a Scottish Parliament committee.

He said following the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget, UK Government investment in the City Region and Growth Deal programme in Scotland is now £1.5 billion, with £1.6 billion also matched by the Scottish Government.

City Region and Growth Deals are packages of funding agreed between local authorities and the two governments, and will “drive local growth in every part of Scotland, improving living standards for everyone”, it was pledged.

At the Autumn Budget Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed additional funding for the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to support refinery workers, and gave approval for the signing of the Argyll and Bute Growth Deal.

This funding will drive economic growth and improve living standards right across Scotland. Scottish Secretary Ian Murray

Speaking ahead of the committee appearance where he will give evidence on the UK Government’s part in the deals, Mr Murray said: “I am delighted to confirm that UK Government investment in City Region and Growth Deals alone in Scotland is now £1.5 billion. This is our Plan for Change in action, and this funding will drive economic growth and improve living standards right across Scotland.

“I am very pleased to be the first minister from this administration to give evidence at Holyrood. We have changed the way we do business and work with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament.

“We have reset those relationships to ensure we can work together to deliver for people in Scotland. That means genuine partnership working with the Scottish Government, and the City Region and Growth Deals programme, delivered jointly across Scotland, is an excellent example of that.”

A spokesperson for the Scotland Office said: “That means that we will shortly have City Region and Growth Deals covering every part of Scotland, with UK Government investment in them specifically, since 2014, totalling more than £1.5 billion.”

Of the UK Government contribution, £527 million was part of a nearly £1.4 billion package of local growth investment signed off by the Chancellor – meaning that the UK Government is also, separately, investing £840 million in 24 local growth projects and programmes across Scotland.

The spokesperson added: “Driving growth and improving living standards across the UK is a key part of our Plan for Change, and these investments are an important part of that.”