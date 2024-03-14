Diane Abbott – live: Sunak rejects calls to give back Frank Hester’s £10m donation amid racism row
Sunak grilled at PMQs after Ms Abbott files a complaint with the Metropolitan Police over comments
Minister says he would accept £10mn from under fire Tory donor
Rishi Sunak has rejected a call to return £10m donated to the Conservative Party by a businessman who made a racist comment about Diane Abbott.
Labour leader Keir Starmer asked the prime minister if he would give the money back after Frank Hester said Ms Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she should be “shot”.
“No... I am pleased [Mr Hester] is supporting a party that represents one of the most diverse governments in this country’s history,” he told the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions.
The PM described Mr Hester’s comments as unacceptable and “racist” but accepted the multi-millionaire’s apology.
Earlier, minister Kemi Badenoch broke ranks with other senior colleagues to condemn Mr Hester’s comments as “racist” but it took the prime minister a day to describe the comments as “racist and wrong”.
Diane Abbott criticises claims UK now ‘post-racial society'
Diane Abbott has criticised claims that the UK is now a “post-racial” society.
Writing in The Independent, she said: “In effect, it is the outlandish assertion that the various iterations of this government have abolished racism.
“The same government that gave us austerity that deepened inequality, the hostile environment, poster vans telling immigrants to ‘Go Home!’, a Brexit that was said to control immigration – and now the Rwanda policy.
“The propaganda claim to have moved on from racism becomes ever more shrill in the face of the evidence all around us. And then, every once in a while a minor character like Lee Anderson or Frank Hester wanders in from stage right to remind us about the real character of the Tory party.
“It is an impossible task to pretend you are a party led by modern-day Abraham Lincolns, when most of your base agrees with Ukip, the Brexit Party or Reform UK.”
Yes, the Tories are racist and sexist – but Labour is guilty too | Diane Abbott
The Conservative Party’s reluctance to condemn the attacks on me was shocking, if not surprising, writes Diane Abbott. But Labour has also failed to deal with the racism I’ve experienced at the hands of the party
Exclusive: Pressure on Rishi Sunak as nearly half of voters want May election, poll reveals
Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to call a snap general election after a poll showed nearly half of the public want a May contest.
The prime minister has refused to say when the next election will take place, only suggesting that it will be in the second half of 2024.
But a poll by More in Common, seen by The Independent, showed four in ten voters want an election to take place within weeks. Fewer than 30 per cent of voters want the prime minister to wait until November, when many expect the vote to take place.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the exclusive report:
Pressure on Rishi Sunak as nearly half of voters want May election, poll reveals
Exclusive: Four in ten voters want Rishi Sunak to call a general election in May
Diane Abbott criticises Speaker for not calling her to speak during PMQs
Diane Abbott has accused Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle of failing to act in the “interests of the Commons or democracy” after she was not called to speak at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Major Tory donor Frank Hester is alleged to have said Ms Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.
Independent MP Ms Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington) stood repeatedly in a bid to catch Sir Lindsay’s eye and be called to ask a question, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer using the session to press Rishi Sunak about Mr Hester’s comments.
Ms Abbott, writing on X/Twitter, said: “I don’t know whose interests the Speaker thinks he is serving. But it is not the interests of the Commons or democracy.”
A spokeswoman for the Speaker’s Office said there was “not enough time” to call all MPs, adding: “During Prime Minister’s Questions, the Speaker must select MPs from either side of the House on an alternating basis for fairness.
“This takes place within a limited timeframe, with the chair prioritising Members who are already listed on the Order Paper. This week – as is often the case – there was not enough time to call all Members who wanted to ask a question.”
Jeremy Hunt disputes Martin Lewis claim he was told about Budget detail before parliament
Exclusive: Angela Rayner and Anneliese Dodds condemn ‘toxic Islamophobia’ in Tory ranks
Angela Rayner is piling pressure on Rishi Sunak to tackle “toxic Islamophobia“ in the Conservative Party after a series of damning revelations in recent weeks.
The Conservatives have been rocked by ex-deputy chairman Lee Anderson’s anti-Muslim rant about Sadiq Khan, as well as the chair of its own Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group (AMHWG) revealing that it has not met in more than four years.
The Labour deputy leader and shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds have now written to ministers demanding to know what is being done to combat Islamophobia in the Tory ranks and why the AMHWG has been inactive for so long.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Angela Rayner and Anneliese Dodds condemn ‘toxic Islamophobia’ in Tory ranks
Exclusive: Angela Rayner and Anneliese Dodds have written to the government after anti-Muslim hatred group has not met for four years
Headstones placed outside of parliament to show stark reality of cold deaths
Activists have erected hundreds of cemetery “headstones” made from insulation boards outside parliament to warn a failure to tackle cold homes is costing thousands of lives, reports my colleague Oliver Browning.
Greenpeace estimates more than 70,000 excess winter deaths in the UK were linked to living in cold, damp housing conditions in the decade since the coalition government slashed support for home insulation measures.
In a protest at what it described as the “needless and shocking” deaths from living in cold homes, the green group installed headstones in Victoria Tower Gardens and an eight-metre-long funeral wreath reading “cold homes cost lives”.
Exclusive: Khan’s Tory rival for City Hall pressured over donor funding amid Diane Abbott race row
The Conservative candidate to become mayor of London is facing calls to reveal if any funding for her campaign comes from the donor at the centre of a racism row.
Frank Hester is alleged to have said Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”. Rishi Sunak is resisting calls to hand back the money, despite calling the remarks “racist”, saying Mr Hester had shown “remorse”.
Now Dawn Butler, the chair of Labour’s London MPs, has written to Susan Hall to ask if her campaign has received donations from Mr Hester and if she will pledge to return them. In a letter, Ms Butler also asks Ms Hall if she will “condemn Mr Hester’s alleged comments as racist.”
Our politics and Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more details in this exclusive report:
Khan’s Tory rival for City Hall pressured over donor funding amid Abbott race row
Exclusive: Susan Hall facing calls to reveal if cash at the centre of scandal will be used in London campaign
New definition of extremism ‘could have chilling effect on free speech’
Broadening the definition of extremism could have “a chilling effect on free speech”, MPs have been warned.
Conservative MP Miriam Cates said moving the definition away from acts of violence could lead to a criminalisation of “legitimate views”.
Communities secretary Michael Gove is expected to produce a new official definition of extremism later this week.
New definition of extremism ‘could have chilling effect on free speech’
Conservative MP Miriam Cates said moving the definition away from acts of violence could lead to a criminalisation of ‘legitimate views’.
UK sends 150 tonnes of aid to Gaza, as government announces £10m in funding
Another 150 tonnes of UK aid entered Gaza on Wednesday, as the government announced an additional £10m in funding to support the stricken territory.
Wednesday’s aid delivery included 840 family-sized tents, 3,000 shelter kits, 6,000 sleeping mats and more than 13,000 blankets, along with more than 3,000 “dignity kits” to help women and girls.
This week is also expected to see the arrival of a full field hospital in Gaza, funded by UK Aid, that will be staffed by local and international medics and can treat more than 100 patients a day.
Lord David Cameron said: “Too many people in Gaza are suffering. No-one should be without basic amenities like shelter and bedding, and everyone deserves the dignity that basic hygiene kits provide. Our largest aid delivery, combined with a new UK field hospital, will save lives.
“But an immediate pause in the fighting is the only way to get aid into Gaza in the quantities desperately needed. This will also allow for the safe release of hostages. We could then work towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire, without a return to destruction, fighting or loss of life.”
The UK has also pledged an extra £10 million in aid funding, bringing its total contribution to more than £100m this financial year.
Lee Anderson hits out at Tory ‘inconsistencies’ over calls to hand back £10m to Frank Hester
Two former Conservative MPs have added their voices to calls for the party to hand back the £10m it received from Frank Hester.
Julian Knight, who now sits as an independent, tweeted: “The Conservative Party must return every penny of Mr Hester’s donation no ifs no buts.”
Lee Anderson, who defected to Reform UK on Monday after losing the Tory whip, told GB News that the public would want “consistency”.
He said: “I left the party, had the whip taken off me. I refused to apologise. I stood on a principle that I will not apologise and go back to the party – because we’ve seen inconsistencies again with this donor.
“Ten million quid is good for the party, fair enough, but you’ve got to be consistent, because if you’re not consistent, then people don’t trust you until you’ve been consistent.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies