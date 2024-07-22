Jump to content

Watch live: Keir Starmer speaks after Joe Biden exits 2024 presidential race

Holly Patrick
Monday 22 July 2024 10:06
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers remarks at Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire on Monday, 22 July, after Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement published on Sunday, the current US president said that “while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."

Mr Biden has endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

Shortly after Mr Biden's announcement, the prime minister posted a response on X/Twitter.

"I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency," Sir Keir said.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people."

