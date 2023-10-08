Labour Party conference – live: Starmer warns MPs ‘don’t get giddy’ as he vows not to repeat past mistakes
Angela Rayner to also speak in Liverpool today
Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer has warned his party not to become “giddy” at the conference today despite the by-election triumph this weekend.
The party’s members gather in Liverpool enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories and buoyed by the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election triumph over the SNP, but Sir Keir warned against complacency.
“It is not going to be giddy, it is not going to be ‘job done’,” Sir Keir told the Observer.
“So you won’t get razzmatazz. You won’t see mistakes that have been made in the past by opposition parties.”
As activists gathered for what could be the final Labour conference before the election expected next year, Sir Keir said the party would make the “positive case for change”.
It comes as eminent barrister Marina Wheeler KC, Boris Johnson’s former wife, is to be appointed Labour’s “whistleblowing tsar” to advise on their reforms.
Ms Wheeler is the second high-profile woman to take a key job with Keir Starmer’s team.
Labour up three points, as Tories fail to get conference bounce
Keir Starmer’s Labour is on 42 per cent, according to the latest Opinium poll – up three points since last weekend, with the party’s lead up to 13 points.
Despite Rishi Sunak’s policy blitz, the Tories are unchanged on 29 per cent.
What is the line-up for today’s conference?
Sir Keir Starmer will appear on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in the traditional conference curtain-raiser.
His deputy leader Angela Rayner will open proceedings on the conference main stage and has said Labour is “certainly not taking anything for granted” despite the “seismic” win in the Rutherglen contest.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will take to the main stage on Monday to detail Labour’s plans for economic growth, before Sir Keir’s keynote address on Tuesday.
Starmer acts to protect women who blow whistle on sex-pest bosses
Women who are bullied and sexually harassed in the workplace will be given new protections as whistleblowers under a Labour government.
In another landmark change, common-law wives who live with their partners will also get the same rights, including over property, as married women should their relationship end.
In a major coup for Labour, eminent barrister Marina Wheeler KC, Boris Johnson’s former wife, is to be appointed Labour’s “whistleblowing tsar” to advise on their reforms.
Starmer must use the Labour conference to define himself in voters’ eyes... before the Tories get in first
Boosted by a thumping by-election victory in Scotland, Keir Starmer heads to Labour’s annual conference this Sunday on a high. But now the test begins, writes Andrew Grice, with the leader and his party under greater scrutiny than ever:
On the face of it, Keir Starmer has a much easier task at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, which starts on Sunday, than Rishi Sunak had at the Conservatives’ gathering in Manchester.
Labour is 17 points ahead in the opinion polls, and seems on course for a general election victory next year. But the problems of success make it a vitally important party conference, and a big challenge for the party’s leader.
Starmer tells Sunak ‘bring it on’ as Labour conference gets under way
Sir Keir Starmer announced a £1.5 billion plan to tackle NHS waiting lists but urged the party not to become “giddy” at the prospect of power, ahead of the general election.
As activists gathered for what could be the final Labour conference before the election expected next year, Sir Keir said the party would make the “positive case for change” with a pitch to swing voters that would “weld together” competence and the offer of fresh hope after 13 years of Tory rule.
The party’s members gather in Liverpool enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories and buoyed by the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election triumph over the SNP, but Sir Keir warned against complacency.
