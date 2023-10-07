Labour conference – live: ‘Inane’ to ignore lessons of past election defeats, Blunkett warns Starmer
The Labour party conference begins in Liverpool on Sunday
Former home secretary David Blunkett has warned Labour Rishi Sunak’s party is not “out for the count” in the race to next year’s election.
Writing for the Independent, Lord Blunkett said it would be “inane” for Sir Keir Starmer to ignore the lessons of past defeats despite Labour leading in the polls.
He said: “Without living in the past, we must learn the lessons which teach us that our opponents’ unpopularity is not enough.
“Sunak’s U-turn on climate change is no accident. Nor is it a mere reaction to the Uxbridge and Ruislip by-election. I am absolutely convinced on the need for a sustainable future, but to achieve it we have to make changes a promise, not a punishment.”
It comes as Labour MPs, delegates and lobbyists are descending on Liverpool for five days of policy debate, rallies and networking as the party conference begins on Sunday.
Sir Keir will head to the annual gathering boosted by a comfortable lead in the polls and a resounding by-election victory over the SNP in Scotland’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.
Could Nigel Farage really end up leading the Tory party?
George Osborne has reignited speculation that the former Ukip chief could rejoin the Conservative Party and become its leader. Sean O’Grady weighs the likelihood of a new Brexit Tory takeover:
Former Conservative chancellor and election strategist George Osborne is the latest – and most authoritative – figure to suggest that Nigel Farage could become Tory leader.
“He’s a sort of Pied Piper character and is leading the Tory party to his merry tune – again,” said Osborne. “You’d have thought they would have learnt their lesson.
“If Nigel Farage was given membership of the Conservative Party... then you have opened the door to Farageism inside the Tory party, not led by his proxies but by Farage himself.”
The Who’s Pete Townshend: How Keir Starmer confronted me about ‘child pornography’ on my computer
The guitarist talks to Kevin E G Perry about his 2003 arrest, his Seventies eco-meltdown rock opera, and how he feels about Rishi Sunak’s Tories:
Pete Townshend had a vision. In 1970, in between writing Tommy and Quadrophenia, the then 25-year-old guitarist and songwriter started work on a rock opera set in a Britain suffering ecological collapse.
With pollution choking the air, an autocratic government keeps the population docile with a constantly streaming entertainment network known as “The Grid”.
Townshend called this ambitious project Lifehouse, but when plans for a movie version fell through and it became clear that even his bandmates were struggling with the convoluted plot, he admitted defeat and repurposed the bulk of the music for a conventional rock album, Who’s Next.
Bookended by a pair of indelible anthems, “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, the record, born of compromise, is often considered The Who’s finest work.
David Blunkett: Labour might have a big lead in the polls – but the Tories aren’t out of it yet
Former home secretary David Blunkett warns the Tories are not out of race just yet in his piece for The Independent:
After the shambolic and divided Tory Party Conference, the PR fiasco of the HS2 volte face, and a thumping victory in the Rutherglen by-election, Labour’s hopes for their conference are naturally high.
However, we live in an era of political amnesia where each incoming Tory leader presents years of Conservative rule as entirely someone else’s fault.
John Major managed the same trick in 1992, having replaced Margaret Thatcher. Labour leader, Neil Kinnock, had spent years trying to make Labour electable after the devastating 1983 landslide win for Mrs Thatcher, but ultimately failed – despite 13 years of Tory rule.
Read more here:
Labour might have a big lead – but the Tories aren’t out of it yet | David Blunkett
Keir Starmer will kick off conference full of confidence about next year’s general election, writes former home secretary David Blunkett. But the race is tight – and the leadership must not ignore the lessons of the past if it wants to win
Boris Johnson blasts Rishi Sunak’s plan to ban smoking for future generations
Boris Johnson has blasted Rishi Sunak‘s plan to ban smoking for future generations, branding it “barmy” and unworkable.
The ex prime minister said Mr Sunak’s proposal would “criminalise yet another variety of ordinary behaviour” with “no thought to the consequences for those who have to make it work”.
The PM announced during his conference speech in Manchester this week that the government would legislate to gradually raise the smoking age ever year so that a child who is 14 or under today would never legally be allowed to buy cigarettes.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Exclusive: Labour reveals new plans to clamp down on sexual harassment at work
The Labour Party has unveiled new plans to clamp down on sexual harassment in the workplace as new figures show almost 5 million women experience such behaviour at work each year.
New proposals unveiled by Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner would legally force employers to “stop sexual harassment before it starts” by implementing measures to prevent sexual harassment from taking place.
Ms Rayner, shadow levelling up secretary, told The Independent sexual harassment was “rife” as she warned such behaviour is “destroying careers and ruining women’s lives”.
Labour ‘not taking anything for granted’ after by-election victories
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the party is still “not taking anything for granted” despite its Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
Asked whether the result showed the Opposition had a win “in the bag” at the next general election, she told BBC Breakfast: “We’re certainly not taking anything for granted but it was a seismic result for Labour.”
She said the party had been “very bold” in its plans to deliver more homes ahead of a speech expected to focus heavily on housing at the Labour conference in Liverpool.
“It’s an absolute scandal that nearly £2 billion has been handed back to the Treasury when actually builders want to build, developers want to develop. So we’ve got to unlock that. Part of it is about having those local plans, and making sure we stick to that, and have that renewal we want on a national level.”
Angela Rayner says Labour would ‘support’ landlords
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the party would “support” landlords who are giving renters a good deal and a secure home.
Ms Rayner, who is also shadow housing secretary, highlighted the “responsibility” of those renting their homes out when asked whether she had a “plan for landlords”.
Asked whether “landlords were part of the solution” but are “leaving the market” because of higher costs, she told LBC: “They are but also they’ve got responsibility landlords... I’m going to build the houses we need, that’s what we need, that’s the point I’m making.
“Landlords who are doing a good job who are making sure that renters have a good deal and a secure home, that’s great, we want those landlords and we can support them in doing that.”
Presenter Andrew Castle replied: “That’s a charity, that’s not a business.”
Ms Rayner said: “We need social housing. Landlords are not charities, I don’t accept that.”
Deputy Labour leader says party would hold developers to affordable housing obligations
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the party would hold developers to their affordable housing obligations, saying there was a “big gulf” between having “loads of profit” and having none.
The Opposition has said it would introduce a specialised unit to stop developers challenging so-called 106 rules unless there were genuine barriers to building homes.
Speaking to LBC, Ms Rayner, who is also shadow housing secretary, said: “There’s a big gulf of a gap between not having a profit and having loads of profit, and making sure we can have the affordable housing under section 106 which we’ve not been delivered currently - we’re going to make sure we have a specialised unit within government that will help local authorities to deliver that social housing and making sure that we’re using all of the affordable homes grant.”
Rayner on Labour MPs straying from party line
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner would not be drawn on whether there was a strategy in place to allow MPs north of the border to stray from the party line on some issues in order to gain support.
Ms Rayner, who is also shadow levelling up secretary, was asked on Sky News about the concerns raised by Michael Shanks, who won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, about the two-child benefit cap, which Labour has said it would keep.
“One of the challenges we face because the Conservatives crashed the economy is that we won’t be able to reverse everything the Conservatives have done over the last 13 years, but we’re very determined to give Britain its future back, she replied.
More details of its plans, including the party’s vision for housing reforms and NHS reforms, will be detailed at its annual conference in Liverpool, she said.
Of the by-election victory, she said: “I think that result shows that we are on track to continue with the plan of listening to the public, seeing what their priorities are and delivering for them and that’s what the next Labour government will do if we’re fortunate to be elected at the next general election.”
Labour’s Angela Rayner dodges question on becoming Labour’s first female PM
Labour’s Angela Rayner dodged a question on whether she has ambitions to be Labour’s first female prime minister.
When pressed on the topic, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “I would see it as an absolute honour and privilege to be the deputy prime minister for Labour.”
She added: “I want people to have the opportunities that the last Labour government delivered for me.”
