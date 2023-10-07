✕ Close Scottish Labour leader hails ‘seismic’ victory in Rutherglen by-election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former home secretary David Blunkett has warned Labour Rishi Sunak’s party is not “out for the count” in the race to next year’s election.

Writing for the Independent, Lord Blunkett said it would be “inane” for Sir Keir Starmer to ignore the lessons of past defeats despite Labour leading in the polls.

He said: “Without living in the past, we must learn the lessons which teach us that our opponents’ unpopularity is not enough.

“Sunak’s U-turn on climate change is no accident. Nor is it a mere reaction to the Uxbridge and Ruislip by-election. I am absolutely convinced on the need for a sustainable future, but to achieve it we have to make changes a promise, not a punishment.”

It comes as Labour MPs, delegates and lobbyists are descending on Liverpool for five days of policy debate, rallies and networking as the party conference begins on Sunday.

Sir Keir will head to the annual gathering boosted by a comfortable lead in the polls and a resounding by-election victory over the SNP in Scotland’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.