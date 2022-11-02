Matt Hancock: MPs urge ex-health minister to resign ahead of ‘I’m a Celebrity’
Ex-minister claims he is going ‘to where the people are’
Matt Hancock may have broken ministerial rules by failing to ask the authorities for permission to head to the jungle to appear on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
The former health secretary did not ask Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) watchdog whether it was appropriate to join the reality show.
The chair of the committee, Tory peer Eric Pickles, is set to write to Mr Hancock to seek an explanation, The Independent understands.
The ministerial code says ex-ministers must check with Acoba about “any appointments or employment they wish to take up” within the first two years of leaving office.
But Mr Hancock’s spokesperson has said is still within rules, because they allow for “one-off broadcasts” on the media without permission.
The West Suffolk MP has been suspended from the party, but defended his decision in an article in The Sun, claiming he is participating in the show so he can “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.
Matt Hancock beware – politicians have a patchy track record on reality TV
“You get the distinct impression with Matt Hancock that he’s basically giving up on his political career, which is understandable, but also not understandable,” Sean O’Grady writes,
“It’s quite understandable in the sense that this career really hasn’t really recovered from his office affair; and his messy resignation, when Boris Johnson wanted to keep him on only to be able to use him as human shield later on, didn’t add to Hancock’s prestige. He does look dead in the water – but just contemplate the unlikely recent comebacks by Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.”
Hancock beware – politicians have a patchy reality reality TV record | Sean O'Grady
Bar some honourable exceptions, it’s just clowning in the twilight – often pitifully, writes Sean O’Grady
MPs will ‘hit the phones’ so Hancock faces creepy crawlies, says Labour
Labour’s shadow health secretary has said both Tory and opposition MPs would be texting ITV so Matt Hancock gets “more than his fair share” of bushtucker trials during his I’m a Celebrity stint.
Criticising Mr Hancock’s decision, he said: “Politicians are not celebrities. We are people in a position, a privileged position, actually given to us by constituents who … send us the parliament to act on their behalf to serve their interests. That’s what we should be doing.”
Streeting told GB News: “Actually, what I can tell you on a unifying cross-party note, and we’ve had lots of divisions in Westminster behind me, we will all be hitting the phones to make sure that Matt Hancock gets more than his fair share of bushtucker trials.”
Hancock among favourites to be booted out of jungle first
Matt Hancock is among the early favourites to be the first contestant to leave this year’s I’m a Celeb, according to Betfair.
Hancock is 6/1 to go first, with Scarlette Douglas and Charlene White both 3/1 and Sue Cleaver 5/1.
The former health secretary looks set for a rough ride in the jungle as he is 2/1 to break the record of doing the most bushtucker trials.
Ex-health secretary says reality TV appearance is ‘great opportunity’ to engage with people not interested in politics
Matt Hancock defended his decision arguing it is “a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics”.
He said reality TV is an “honest and unfiltered” way to communicate with voters.
“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster,” Mr Hancock wrote in an article for The Sun.
“There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”
He added: “So, the truth is, I haven’t lost my marbles or had one too many pina coladas. It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to.”
Mr Hancock said he wants to use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of dyslexia and insisted it “wasn’t the cheque” that made him decide to join the show.
He said he turned down the programme “twice this summer” but had a “change of heart” after workers asked a third time last week.
The MP said it was not the money that changed his mind, saying he will make “a donation” to St Nicholas Hospice Care in Suffolk, though he does not say he will give up the full amount.
He said he feels able to go to the jungle now the “Government is stable”.
Mr Hancock said he can be reached on “any urgent constituency matters”.
Hancock insists, ‘I haven’t lost my marbles'
Matt Hancock faced fresh Tory criticism over his decision to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as he arrived in Australia for the show.
The former health secretary said he was entering the ITV programme’s jungle to “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.
The former health secretary insisted “I haven’t lost my marbles” by deciding to join the reality show after being suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party.
The West Suffolk MP insisted his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.
But Cabinet minister Mark Harper said Mr Hancock had not made the “right judgment” and would now have to decide whether he wants to continue as an MP on his return.
Mr Hancock had the Tory whip suspended by chief whip Simon Hart, who described the situation as “serious”.
Transport Secretary Mr Harper told Sky News: “The chief whip has made the position clear, which is he’s made a decision that going on I’m A Celebrity is not compatible with doing your job properly as a Member of Parliament.”
Pressed on whether Mr Hancock should stand down as an MP, Mr Harper said: “What he chooses to do in the future is a matter for him.”
Mr Harper told LBC: “I think we can draw conclusions from the fact that the whip has been taken away that perhaps Mr Hancock hasn’t made the right judgment in this case.”
‘Delicate cut’ facing Hancock at bushtucker trials mentioned in Commons
Tory MP Anthony Mangnall refers to Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity as he asked about the UK’s trade deal with Australia.
The backbencher said Hancock will ‘get to enjoy a certain delicate cut in his bushtucker trials”.
Scotland’s health secretary has no intention of following Hancock’s footsteps
Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending jungle appearance.
Mr Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians and from within his own party, with the Tory whip suspended, following his decision to join the reality TV programme.
Mr Yousaf, who worked with Mr Hancock when he was UK Health Secretary during the pandemic, said there are far bigger issues to be concerned about than what jungle challenges he faces.
During a visit to Bangholm Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said: “I couldn’t care less, frankly. I genuinely have so much else on my plate that I just couldn’t care less what he is doing, what he’s eating and what challenges he’s involved in.
“I wish nobody any ill, I have to say, and I dealt with Matt Hancock when I was first in this role, but what Matt Hancock chooses to do is for Matt Hancock.
“I genuinely, without any disrespect, couldn’t care less.”
When asked if he could follow suit down the line, Mr Yousaf simply replied: “No.”
Resign as MP, Lib Dems tell ‘egotist’ Hancock
Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Matt Hancock was “choosing to feed his ego” by heading to the jungle – calling his decision to appear on I’m a Celeb “selfish and shameful”.
She added: “Even government ministers admit Matt Hancock is failing in his job. He is abandoning his constituents by going to the jungle and is shirking from his responsibilities. In any normal workplace he’d be sacked.
“Matt Hancock should resign and let the people of West Suffolk choose an MP who will actually serve them and treat them with respect.”
It follows comments by transport secretary Mark Harper saying: “I think members of parliament should focus on doing their job, serving their constituents … perhaps Mr Hancock hasn’t made the right judgment in this case.”
Former ‘I’m a Celebrity’ winner says people will find it ‘difficult’ to see Hancock on show
Tony Blackburn, who won the first season of I’m A Celebrity in 2002, said he understands why people are finding it “difficult” to comprehend Mr Hancock’s entry into the jungle.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I understand people who lost their relatives, I myself lost my sister to Covid when I was being told I couldn’t go and see her, I didn’t manage to get to her funeral so I can understand people being angry about that.
“On the other hand I can understand why he’s going in there. He’s now a backbencher, a lot of MPs have gone into reality shows and of course a lot of people will say this is our chance to get our own back because they can vote him to do the most appalling bush tucker trials.
“Of course he is going in there to talk about dyslexia as well and some of the money he’s being paid is going to go to charity. It’s a very, very tricky one.”
The 79-year-old broadcaster said he believes Mr Hancock is probably going on to show a different side to him, but he insisted the reality show is “tough.”
He said: “Some people go in there to show a different side to them, I think that is probably what Matt Hancock is doing, I don’t think he has much future as an MP anymore so he’s looking forward to what he does after that.
“I think it’s just the timing for him is bad, we’re in the middle of a crisis and people did lose relatives during his time at the NHS.
“I loved being in the jungle, I thought it was absolutely fantastic and I think it changed me as a person very much for the better - but it is tough. It’s much tougher than it was.”
On Tuesday, West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock insisted his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew over 10,000 miles to join the ITV show.
Transport secretary says going on reality show is ‘not compatible’ with being an MP
Transport Secretary Mark Harper joined in the criticism of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m a Celebrity.
Mr Harper told Sky News: “The chief whip has made the position clear, which is he’s made a decision that going on I’m a Celebrity is not compatible with doing your job properly as a Member of Parliament, which is why the whip has been taken away, and as a former chief whip I completely support those decisions taken by my successor to support him standing down as an MP.”
Pressed on whether Mr Hancock should stand down as an MP, Mr Harper said: “What he chooses to do in the future is a matter for him.”
