Reform UK to target Labour voters and claim Keir Starmer’s party will ‘bankrupt’ Britain if it wins next general election
Farage returns to GB News after jungle appearance
Speculation is growing over whether Nigel Farage will appear at a Reform UK press conference this morning.
The party is holding an event in central London led by party leader Richard Tice and other “guests”, fuelling speculation that Mr Farage will make a surprise appearance.
Mr Farage, who founded Reform, recently took part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and rumours about his return to frontline politics have abounded ever since.
At the press conference, Mr Tice will shift his party’s focus from trying to woo Labour voters, having previously sought the support of Tories.
In remarks briefed out overnight, he will claim Keir Starmer’s Labour Party “will bankrupt Britain with a catastrophic cocktail of cultural and economic poison” if it wins the next general election.
10 years in jail for people who defraud the government - Labour
Criminals who defraud the government face up to ten years in jail under plans being considered by Labour to crack down on “cronyism”.
Keir Starmer will make the pledge in a speech on Thursday to mark the beginning of the election year.
“After the sex scandals, the expenses scandals, the waste scandals, the contracts for friends – even in a crisis like the pandemic – people think we’re all just in it for ourselves,” he is expected to say, The Guardian reported.
“To change Britain, we must change ourselves – we need to clean up politics. No more VIP fast lanes, no more kickbacks for colleagues, no more revolving doors between government and the companies they regulate.
“I will restore standards in public life with a total crackdown on cronyism.”
Nigel Farage could soon stage a return to frontline politics by playing a leading role for the Conservatives’ right-wing rivals Reform UK, the party’s leader has said.
Richard Tice said the star of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! would find it “very hard to resist” a big comeback ahead of the next year’s general election.
Adam Forrest reports:
What time is the Reform conference?
Reform is holding a press conference this morning.
The event is scheduled to start at 10.30am at a hotel in central London, near Victoria station.
Richard Tice, Reform leader, will lead the event with other “guests” set to feature.
