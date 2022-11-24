Rishi Sunak news - live: Jeremy Hunt urges Britons to slash energy ‘to stop Russian blackmail’
Chancellor urges that it is important to stop the UK being ‘blackmailed’ by Putin
Britain must cut energy usage by 15 per cent to defeat the Russian president, Jeremy Hunt has said.
The UK Chancellor said: “For most people we need you to play your part in reducing our energy dependency on what Putin chooses to do in Ukraine. And that’s why we’ve got this national ambition to reduce energy consumption by 15 per cent.”
Mr Hunt said, "in the end everyone is going to have to take responsibility for their energy bills” and consider how to cut their consumption.
He urged that it was important to stop the UK being “blackmailed” by Mr Putin.
Meanwhile, an investigation into alleged bullying by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will start imminently after the appointment of a senior employment lawyer to lead proceedings.
Downing Street said that barrister Adam Tolley KC will be able to interview potential witnesses and have access to documents relating to the case including emails and WhatsApp messages.
ICYMI: Former Tory MP Owen Paterson claims ‘unfair’ lobbying investigation breached his human rights
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that the lobbying investigation that sparked a government scandal ending with his resignation breached his human rights.
The Brexiteer has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which formally asked the British government to respond to his allegations on Tuesday.
Mr Paterson has complained to the Strasbourg court that his Article 8 rights under the UK Human Rights Act, relating to respecting his private and family life, had been infringed.
Owen Paterson claims ‘unfair’ lobbying investigation breached his human rights
Brexiteer takes case to European Court of Human Rights – despite previously railing against Strasbourg influence
Dominic Raab faces coordinated bullying complaints from a dozen ex-staffers, report says
Dominic Raab faces bullying complaints from around one dozen more former staffers, according to reports, as an investigation begins into claims the deputy prime minister left government workers afraid to approach him.
Questions have also been raised over Mr Raab’s alleged use of personal email accounts for government business at two different departments including the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which he currently leads, BBC Newsnight reported.
Rishi Sunak has appointed a leading barrister to investigate two formal complaints made last week about Mr Raab’s conduct while running the MoJ and Foreign Office. Mr Raab denies allegations of bullying and Mr Sunak said he supports his deputy.
Raab faces coordinated bullying complaints from a dozen ex-staffers, report says
Justice secretary also faces claims he used private email for government work, report claims
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 24 November 2022.
