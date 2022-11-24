A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking to the Commons Treasury Committee about the autumn budget statement in London on 23 November 2022 (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain must cut energy usage by 15 per cent to defeat the Russian president, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The UK Chancellor said: “For most people we need you to play your part in reducing our energy dependency on what Putin chooses to do in Ukraine. And that’s why we’ve got this national ambition to reduce energy consumption by 15 per cent.”

Mr Hunt said, "in the end everyone is going to have to take responsibility for their energy bills” and consider how to cut their consumption.

He urged that it was important to stop the UK being “blackmailed” by Mr Putin.

Meanwhile, an investigation into alleged bullying by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will start imminently after the appointment of a senior employment lawyer to lead proceedings.

Downing Street said that barrister Adam Tolley KC will be able to interview potential witnesses and have access to documents relating to the case including emails and WhatsApp messages.