Rishi Sunak news - live: Pressure on PM to attend Cop27 summit amid Tory backlash
PM insists he must focus on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ than go to the summit
Related: Rishi Sunak needs to stop being ‘weak’ and show leadership by attending Cop27, Keir Starmer says
Pressure is mounting on prime minister Rishi Sunak over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, as he enters his first full week in the office.
He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.
His earlier insistence that he must focus on the "depressing domestic challenges" rather than go to the summit sparked backlash in the Tory ranks.
The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was "disappointed" by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would "trash" the party’s record on the environment.
Questions about Ms Braverman’s return to the home office, six days after she was forced out, also continue to dog him, as charities urge the home secretary to create safe routes for refugees and deal with migrants backlog.
More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the cabinet minister, calling for a "kind and effective system" for those seeking asylum in the UK.
Pressure mounts on Sunak to make a U-turn on climate summit snub
Prime minister Rishi Sunak heads into his first full week in office with pressure mounting over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.
He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.
His earlier insistence that he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the summit sparked a backlash in the Tory ranks.
The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was “disappointed” by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would “trash” the party’s record on the environment.
Read the details in this report:
Pressure mounts on Sunak to U-turn on climate summit snub
The Prime Minister has faced criticism from Tory MPs over his decision to shun the Cop27 conference in Egypt.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Monday, 31 October 2022, where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies