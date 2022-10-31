Jump to content

Liveupdated1667189665

Rishi Sunak news - live: Pressure on PM to attend Cop27 summit amid Tory backlash

PM insists he must focus on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ than go to the summit

Namita Singh
Monday 31 October 2022 04:14
Comments

Pressure is mounting on prime minister Rishi Sunak over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, as he enters his first full week in the office.

He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.

His earlier insistence that he must focus on the "depressing domestic challenges" rather than go to the summit sparked backlash in the Tory ranks.

The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was "disappointed" by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would "trash" the party’s record on the environment.

Questions about Ms Braverman’s return to the home office, six days after she was forced out, also continue to dog him, as charities urge the home secretary to create safe routes for refugees and deal with migrants backlog.

More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the cabinet minister, calling for a "kind and effective system" for those seeking asylum in the UK.

1667189665

Pressure mounts on Sunak to make a U-turn on climate summit snub

Prime minister Rishi Sunak heads into his first full week in office with pressure mounting over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.

His earlier insistence that he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the summit sparked a backlash in the Tory ranks.

The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was “disappointed” by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would “trash” the party’s record on the environment.

Read the details in this report:

Pressure mounts on Sunak to U-turn on climate summit snub

The Prime Minister has faced criticism from Tory MPs over his decision to shun the Cop27 conference in Egypt.

Namita Singh31 October 2022 04:14
1667188020

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Monday, 31 October 2022, where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.

Namita Singh31 October 2022 03:47

