Suella Braverman – live: Home secretary challenges critics to try to ‘get rid’ of her
Home secretary denies claims she ignored legal advice to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.
Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.
Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.
She said: “We need to be straight with the public.
“The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political parlour games, covering up the truth than solving the problem."
Ms Braverman added that her policies were designed to repel an "invasion" on the southern coast.
The home secretary in a letter to lawmakers apologised for a series of “errors of judgment” in which she used her personal email to send official government documents.
While Ms Braverman insisted there was no risk to national security, she was forced to admit she had sent official documents to her personal email address on six separate occasions.
What is the Manston asylum centre?
Home secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure to relieve “catastrophic overcrowding” at Britain’s main asylum processing centre for Channel migrants.
Ms Braverman is reportedly considering plans to house asylum seekers in hotels, holiday camps and other resorts – alongside members of the public, rather than block-booking entire premises on behalf of applicants – after it emerged that the Manston facility is over-occupied.
The facility currently houses an estimated 4,000 people, despite having been designed for just 1,600.
The site, opened in January on a defunct airfield formerly used as a Defence Fire Training and Development Centre, was supposed to be a short-term holding facility where migrants could be hosted for 24 hours and processed by Border Force staff before being moved on to temporary accommodation.
Joe Sommerlad has more.
What is the Manston asylum centre?
Kent facility opened in January intended for short-term detention and processing of applicants but is already struggling with overcrowding after high number of Channel crossings
Voices | Listening to Suella Braverman is like being sucked into a viral Facebook scam
“I made a mistake, I took responsibility, I resigned,” said Suella Braverman, standing at the despatch box of the House of Commons.
The words she chose were a direct quotation from her own resignation letter, which she sent to the now ex-prime minister less than two weeks ago.
And yet somehow, by some weird alchemy, she still is the home secretary.
Here she was, praising her own moral courage for having admitted her mistake, and doing the decent thing and resigning as home secretary, all while being the home secretary, writes Tom Peck.
Opinion: Listening to Braverman is like being sucked into a viral Facebook scam
The home secretary can’t resign for her own gross incompetence because she already has resigned, so there. Suck it up, losers
Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence’ in Suella Braverman
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in his home secretary Suella Braverman, Downing Street has said.
The statement came as Ms Braverman was embroiled in two rows, over leaks from her mobile phone and deteriorating conditions at the Manston processing centre for migrants in Kent.
Challenged over reports that Ms Braverman fuelled overcrowding at Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms to house migrants, the prime minister’s official spokesperson pointed to a Home Office statement describing the claim as “baseless”.
When asked if the prime minister had full confidence in his home secretary, the spokesperson told a regular Westminster media briefing: “Yes.”
Andrew Woodcock has more.
Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence’ in beleaguered home secretary Suella Braverman
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in his home secretary Suella Braverman, Downing Street has said.
Braverman’s office demanded article be ‘rewritten’
Home secretary Suella Braverman’s office demanded a 120-year-old magazine for solicitors remove an opinion piece because they did not like what it said.
They told the Law Society Gazette that the article “should not have been published in the form that it has”.
One added: “I’d really like it taken down and rewritten”, a Freedom of Information (FOI) release shows.
Kate Devlin reports.
Revealed: Braverman’s office demanded article ‘rewrite’ while pledging free speech
Prime minister under fire for his appointment of home secretary
Starmer told to focus on key pledges to win election
Labour leader Kier Starmer has been urged to ready his party for the next general election with a “laser-sharp” focus on expanding the vote base with a small number of key pledges that demonstrate the party’s priorities.
Josh Simons, who worked with the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said that the party has “so much work to do” to ensure the sizeable poll lead translated to election victory.
“The phrase that I often come back to is that ‘it might be true that governments lose elections, but oppositions determine how much they lose by’,” Mr Simons told The Guardian.
He added: “We’ve won a couple of big and notable policy victories over the Conservative party over the last few years and that’s really helped situate Labour in voters’ minds as a serious potential party of government.”
“But what we now need to do is turn that into a coherent narrative about the moment that we live in, the challenges that the country face, and how Labour would address those.”
Rishi Sunak warned against return to austerity with public spending cuts
Prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt have “fiscal space” to avoid cuts to public spending in the next mini-Budget, an economic think tank has said.
The prime minister and Mr Hunt also have the chance to provide help with the cost of living crisis without busting the government’s tax-and-spend rules, the Institute for Public Policy Research said.
In a report released yesterday, the think tank said that cuts to spending are not inevitable, but would represent a “political choice” to return to the austerity pursued by Conservative governments in the “lost decade” of the 2010s.
Reports suggest that Mr Sunak is considering a 50/50 split between tax rises and spending cuts in the 17 November autumn statement to fill a fiscal gap estimated at £40bn.
Home Office needs to ‘get a grip’ on Manston crisis, says watchdog
A watchdog has called on the Home Office to “get a grip” on the problems at the Manston migrant processing centre.
Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the government department and its contractors must speed up the processing of migrants and make “suitable provisions” so people can be moved off the site in Kent.
His comments came as he published the findings of an inspection, carried out at the facility in July, which warned that serious challenges remained for migrants crossing the Channel and arriving in Kent
.Mr Taylor told Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Home Office and contractors need to get a grip, they need to speed up the processing of migrants, they need to make suitable provisions so people can be moved off-site as quickly as possible and housed in humane and decent conditions.”
Holly Bancroft has more.
Home Office told to ‘get a grip’ on issues at Manston immigration centre by watchdog
Some staff referred to asylum seekers by numbers instead of by their names
Braverman admits using personal email for official documents
Home secretary Suella Braverman yesterday admitted sending official documents to her personal email address on six different occasions during her short time in the post.
Ms Braverman claimed that the documents she emailed “did not pose any risk to national security” and were not secret or top secret.
A Home Office review identified the incidents after she was forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code by sending a draft government statement to an ally from her personal account.
Jon Stone has the details.
Suella Braverman admits using personal email for official documents six times
Home secretary insists there was no risk to national security
Priti Patel blames Suella Braverman for failure to prevent asylum crisis
Priti Patel is blaming her successor Suella Braverman for the failure to prevent the Kent asylum centre crisis.
The Home Office has been accused by a Tory MP of a “deliberate” decision to allow dangerous overcrowding at the Manston site, possibly to send a harsh message to would-be refugees.
Now, Ms Patel has made known she did book hotel rooms for asylum seekers while in charge of the Home Office – raising the question of why the practice stopped when Ms Braverman took over last month.
“There was never any overcrowding when she was there. What would happen was, if it got to the point where people were getting worried about conditions, we would sign off on more hotels,” a source close to Ms Patel said.
Rob Merrick reports.
Priti Patel blames Braverman for failure to prevent Kent asylum crisis
Ex-home secretary makes known she booked hotel rooms to prevent overcrowding – posing question of why practice stopped under successor
Suella Braverman challenges critics to oust her
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to try to “get rid” of her after she rejected calls for resignation over the dire conditions of migrants at a processing centre.
She strongly denied claims she ignored legal advice and rejected calls by officials to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants amid mounting concern about the situation at Manston.
Ms Braverman said she will be visiting the facility “shortly” and will continue to “personally” oversee efforts to resolve the problems there.
Last week, the chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told MPs the conditions he found at the centre left him “speechless”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies