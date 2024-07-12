✕ Close Keir Starmer reacts to Joe Biden calling Zelensky ‘President Putin’

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to criticise Joe Biden after the US president introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” in his latest major gaffe.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington ahead of his flight back to the UK, the British prime minister urged focus on the success of the 75th Nato summit, for which he said President Biden deserves “credit”.

The prime minister has insisted President Biden is not senile and has been on “good form” at the alliance’s conference, as concerns grow about the US President’s mental fitness.

It comes after Sir Keir raised hopes that there will be an extra bank holiday if England wins Euro 2024.

The prime minister said the country should “certainly mark the occasion” in the event of a victory in Sunday’s final between Gareth Southgate’s team and Spain.

However, he did refuse to commit to an extra day off, saying he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result.