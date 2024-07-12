Starmer refuses to criticise Biden after US president introduces Zelensky as ‘Putin’ – live
Comes as PM insists President Biden is not senile and has been on ‘good form’ at Nato summit
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to criticise Joe Biden after the US president introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” in his latest major gaffe.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington ahead of his flight back to the UK, the British prime minister urged focus on the success of the 75th Nato summit, for which he said President Biden deserves “credit”.
The prime minister has insisted President Biden is not senile and has been on “good form” at the alliance’s conference, as concerns grow about the US President’s mental fitness.
It comes after Sir Keir raised hopes that there will be an extra bank holiday if England wins Euro 2024.
The prime minister said the country should “certainly mark the occasion” in the event of a victory in Sunday’s final between Gareth Southgate’s team and Spain.
However, he did refuse to commit to an extra day off, saying he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result.
Keir Starmer gives verdict on bank holiday if England win Euros
The prime minister previously supported calls for a bank holiday when England’s women’s football team made it to the World Cup final
Labour minister dismisses calls to scrap two-child benefit cap
Environment secretary Steve Reed has rejected calls to scrap the controversial two-child benefit cap.
The Labour minister said the party understands calls to get rid of the policy but claimed the government must keep “strict spending controls” to stabilise the economy.
Mr Reed told reporters: “Of course we understand the pressure for that, of course we understand the difficulties families face because of the wider cost of living crisis.
“It is absolutely essential that this Labour Government maintains strict spending controls because we have to stabilise the economy after 14 years of Conservative chaos.
“It is that chaos and the way they crashed the economy that has left families hurting so much. As we grow the economy, we will be able to spend the additional income on other things that we want to achieve for this country.”
Exclusive: U-turn sees Ukrainian toddler reunited with refugee parents in UK
Ukrainian refugee parents barred from bringing their two-year-old daughter to Britain after the UK’s sponsorship rules were suddenly tightened will now be reunited with their child after a government U-turn.
Oleksandra and Yaroslav, both aged 31, decided to leave their daughter Anna with her grandparents in Kyiv while getting set up with their own accommodation and establishing a new business after arriving in Britain under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in April 2022.
But after they overcame these hurdles, their application in April this year for Anna to join them was refused by the Home Office on the grounds that – as per rule changes brought in without warning in February – they were no longer eligible sponsors, being neither UK or Irish citizens nor having indefinite leave to remain.
However, after Anna’s case was highlighted by The Independent and raised by the charity Settled with senior Home Office figures, her parents were given sponsor checks and the toddler’s visa was finally approved on 18 June.
Our reporter Andy Gregory has the full story:
U-turn sees Ukrainian toddler reunited with refugee parents in UK
Exclusive: Labour peer Lord Dubs backs urgent calls for new government to reopen family reunion route for Ukrainian refugees
Releasing prisoners won’t play well, but what other choice is there?
To tackle overcrowded jails, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce that criminals will now serve as little as 40 per cent of their sentence, says Sean O’Grady.
Cue public outcry… and a long overdue debate:
Reeves: Economic growth ‘our national mission’
Rachel Reeves has reacted to this morning’s news that the UK GDP grew faster than expected in May - by 0.4 per cent.
The chancellor said: “Delivering economic growth is our national mission, and we don’t have a minute to waste.
“That is why this week I have already taken the urgent action necessary to fix the foundations of our economy to rebuild Britain and make every part of Britain better off.
“A decade of national renewal has begun, and we are just getting started.”
The growth took place before the new Labour cabinet came into power.
UK economy grew by 0.4% in May
The UK economy grew quicker than expected in May as more shoppers returned to high streets and construction work recovered, according to official data.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a gross domestic product of 0.4% compared to a zero growth during April when damp weather hit consumer spending.
Economists had predicted that GDP would increase by 0.2% in May. ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy grew strongly in May, with all the main sectors seeing increases.
“Many retailers and wholesalers had a good month, with both bouncing back from a weak April.
“Construction grew at its fastest rate in almost a year after recent weakness, with housebuilding and infrastructure projects boosting the industry.”
Watch: Ed Balls clashes with minister over prison plans:’ Stop waffling’
Ed Balls tells MP ‘stop waffling’ in clash over plans to release prisoners early
Ed Balls told security minister Dan Jarvis to “stop waffling” as the pair clashed over Labour’s plans to release prisoners early. The security minister appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (11 July) to discuss his party’s plans to release prisoners early. Mr Balls asked how releasing prisoners is going to make people safer and told Mr Jarvis to “stop waffling” with his answer. The security minister replied: “We have inherited a situation where our prisons are in crisis.” Mr Jarvis added: “No one who is a risk to public safety will be released.”
Biden backs Keir Starmer’s bid to renegotiate Brexit
Joe Biden has backed Keir Starmer’s ambitions to take the UK back closer to the European Union.
The president, who has been a critic of Brexit and the UK’s departure from the EU, made it clear he values the special relationship but only as a “knot” tying together the US and Europe.
He made his comments as Sir Keir had his first audience with the president in the Oval Office since winning the election last week.
President Biden said: “I kind of see you guys as the knot tying the transatlantic alliance together, the closer you are with Europe. We know where you are, you know where we are.”
Sir Keir responded: “Well I think that’s absolutely right.”
Our political team has the full story:
Biden backs Starmer’s bid to renegotiate Brexit and bring UK closer to EU
Starmer is in Washington for this year’s Nato summit with Biden keen to back him over changing Brexit
