Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor and Amber Heard release duelling confident statements
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard delivered her second day of testimony on Thursday in the trial over a defamation lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
The trial is on hiatus for a week with both sides issuing statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.
On Thursday, Heard spoke extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
Heard had previously described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.
Depp and Heard issue dueling statements about trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have issued dueling statements about the trial so far, each expressing confidence that their side is winning.
“While Ms Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” Mr Depp’s spokesperson added, according to People magazine. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”
A spokesperson for Ms Heard, meanwhile, told The Independent that “as evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.”
Over first two weeks of testimony, the jury has heard from string of witnesses, including the couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends, and Depp himself.
Testimony has painted a captivating and disturbing portrait of the actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use, and vicious words. Here are some of the most dramatic moments so far:
While Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right.
Currently, the two are embroiled in a legal battle, with Depp suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.
Here’s an in-depth look into who Amber Heard is, including her early life, film and television career and everything in-between:
Heard says she filmed Depp ‘howling like an animal’ on plane
Amber Heard has told the court that she recorded Johnny Depp “howling like an animal” while was allegedly intoxicated on a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles because he wouldn’t remember how bad it was afterwards.
An alleged violent incident on the flight took place in May 2014 after Ms Heard had flown from New York to Boston to meet Mr Depp for their flight to LA.
“I knew in every cell of my body something was wrong,” she said about Mr Depp’s arrival on the plane. “He comes up to me and doesn’t say a word to me, but just goes and sits in a different seat across from me.”
Amber Heard says listening to Depp side’s testimony was ‘horrible’
After Johnny Depp and other witnesses for his side finished their testimony, Amber Heard called her experience listening to them “horrible” and the “hardest thing” she has ever had to do.
Photos show Johnny Depp ‘passed out after drug binges,’ Heard says
The jury in the defamation trial of Amber Heard has been shown images of Johnny Depp allegedly passed out after using drugs, as his ex-wife continued her testimony on Thursday.
Ms Heard said she “would look for clues” in terms of Mr Depp’s drinking and drug use.
“He would pass out, and get sick, and lose control of himself. And people would find him, and fix him up ... I would take pictures to document it,” she said.
Psychologist says she did not diagnose Heard with personality disorder
Psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes has testified that she did not diagnose Amber Heard with a personality disorder.
“I did not make a personality disorder on Ms Heard,” Dr Hughes said as she took the stand on Tuesday.
Dr Hughes also claimed Mr Depp perpetrated multiple acts of sexual and physical violence against Ms Heard over the course of their tumultuous marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016.
What Heard and Depp have said about their infamous finger-severing fight
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about a fight they had in Australia in early 2015, during which Depp’s finger was severed.
The two actors’ differing accounts of the incident have been a key point of the trial. Ms Heard has said she was not awake when the injury happened; Mr Depp has alleged his finger was lacerated when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.
Amber Heard’s Kate Moss reference, explained
Amber Heard said she “instantly” thought “of Kate Moss and stairs” when she recounted a fight with Johnny Depp involving her sister Whitney.
“She threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard said. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her ... I don’t hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”
Heard was referring to a story she told in 2020, during Depp’s defamation trial against The Sun, in which she claimed Depp had pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. Depp’s lawyers at that trial said the story was a complete fabrication.
