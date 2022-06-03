Johnny Depp verdict - live: Amber Heard not able to pay $8.35m in damages and will appeal, lawyer says
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations, handing a victory to Depp and a partial win to Heard.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked them for doing so and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.
A spokesperson for Heard toldThe New York Times that she has decided to appeal the verdict and Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said to NBC’s Today show that Heard was “unable to pay” the damages and claimed evidence had been suppressed.
How much do Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse.
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”.
Neither side got the full amount they wanted.
Io Dodds reports:
How much do Johnny Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp won a total of $15 million from his ex-wife, but Virginia law and a partial victory in her counter-suit will reduce his total award
Johnny Depp confirmed to join Jeff Beck for the rest of UK tour
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour, it has been confirmed.
Depp, 58, who on Wednesday won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, 36, had previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp confirmed to join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour
Depp was pictured greeting fans and relaxing with Sam Fender at a pub in Newcastle moments after the jury verdict.
Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
Clémence Michallon writes:
I reported on this trial over the course of seven weeks. It took over my professional life, and many of my personal conversations. It was a difficult, often grim assignment.
Through it all, the cruelty of those who mocked Heard never ceased to amaze me.
Depp-Heard trial verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
I reported on this trial for seven weeks, and I never got over the cruelty
Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed
Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended.
The Washington Post has added an editor’s note to the article bylined by Ms Heard and originally published in both print and online on 18 December 2018.
Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard op-ed after Johnny Depp verdict
Ms Heard testified that op-ed was not about ex-husband Johnny Depp, but jury says she defamed him
Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it.
Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits.
Here is a look at each count jurors considered:
EXPLAINER: Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard
Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ in trial
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial.
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse.
The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.
Megan Sheets reports:
Amber Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence suppressed’ in Johnny Depp trial
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft says verdict sends a ‘horrible message’ to survivors of domestic abuse
Kyle Rittenhouse: Depp win over Heard ‘fueling’ his plan to sue media for defamation
Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his own plans to file defamation suits.
In August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
He was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide.
Mr Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused a number of individuals and media outlets of “defaming” him.
Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp win ‘fueling’ own defamation suit plans
Rittenhouse says trial shows ‘you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!’
Voices: Depp and Heard won’t hear your view of the trial verdict – but your friends who are silent victims will
Jess Phillips writes:
Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option.
Depp and Heard won’t hear your opinions – but abuse victims will | Jess Phillips
Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option
Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard
Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented the plaintiff and defendant’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport.
All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence, was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera.
While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities.
Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard, from lawyers to alpacas
Explosive court case draws to a close with jury verdict expected soon
