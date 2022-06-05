Liveupdated1654455600

Johnny Depp verdict - live: Lawyer says Amber Heard ‘absolutely’ cannot pay court-ordered $8.35m in damages

Oliver O'Connell,Megan Sheets ,Clémence Michallon,Peony Hirwani
Sunday 05 June 2022 20:00

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.

1654455600

RECAP: Depp wins defamation case against Heard as she wins one part of countersuit

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.

But the jury also awarded Ms Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim, that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.

Seven jurors – five men and two women – returned their verdict on Wednesday, 1 June, after nearly 13 hours of deliberation spread over three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard, court rules

After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial returned a verdict following less than 13 hours of deliberation

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 20:00
1654452000

Voices: Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

Kathleen N Walsh writes:

There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost.

Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life

This was not a case about whether or not abuse took place. Everyone seems to have forgotten that

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 19:00
1654448400

Piers Morgan: ‘Hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.

Reacting to the decision live on his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the presenter said the verdict was a “complete slam dunk victory for Johnny Depp” and a “wipeout for Amber Heard”.

Jason Momoa ‘likes’ both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp statements on trial verdict

Several other celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss have reacted to the verdict as well

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 18:00
1654444800

Jason Momoa ‘likes’ Heard and Depp statements after jury delivers verdict

Jason Momoa appeared to “like” both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Instagram statements, after the Virginia jury deliberating on the defamation lawsuit ruled in Depp’s favour.

Without publicly taking sides, Momoa – the lead in Aquaman, opposite Heard – “liked” both parties’ public statements on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Jury reaches verdict in Depp v Heard defamation case - live

Johnny Depp -Amber Heard court trial today live updates

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 17:00
1654441200

Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict, says Lisa Bloom

Attorney Lisa Bloom believes we have not seen the end of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, and that the case will be decided on appeal.

Ms Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn lawsuit), and Harvey Weinstein (for whom Ms Bloom was an early advisor before resigning) spoke to BBC Newsnight following the verdict in the defamation case.

Clémence Michallon reports:

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict

‘Most defamation cases are really decided on appeal’

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 16:00
1654437600

What are Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict

Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said her client will appeal the verdict, which largely favoured Mr Depp. The Independent’s Clémence Michallon speaks to three attorneys about Ms Heard’s potential avenues.

What attorneys say about Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict

Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said her client will appeal the verdict, which largely favoured Mr Depp. Clémence Michallon speaks to three attorneys about Ms Heard’s potential avenues

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 15:00
1654434000

Voices: Depp and Heard won’t hear your view of the trial verdict – but the silent victims will

Jess Phillips writes:

Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option.

Depp and Heard won’t hear your opinions – but abuse victims will | Jess Phillips

Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 14:00
1654426800

Heard ‘unable to pay’ the millions in damages

Amber Heard’s lawyer says that her client will be unable to pay the millions in damages she must hand over to Johnny Depp after a jury determined she defamed her ex-husband in the weeks-long trial.

Speaking one day after the verdict was delivered, attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthri while appearing on NBC’s The Today Show that her client is “absolutely not” able to pay the $8.35m in damages that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won after a jury deliberated for three days following the closely followed, and widely panned, trial.

Johanna Chisholm reports:

Heard ‘unable to pay’ the millions in damages to Johnny Depp in defamation trial

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft says the actor will appeal the verdict hours after the jury determined her client defamed Mr Depp

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 12:00
1654405200

Watch: Depp’s legal team celebrate after trial win

Johnny Depp's legal team celebrate after winning defamation case
Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 06:00
1654398000

Donald Trump Jr calls Depp ‘first man to win an argument with a woman’

Donald Trump Jr. has praised Johnny Depp as the “first man to win an argument with a woman” after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.35m in damages in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The eldest son of former president Donald Trump posted a meme on his Instagram page on Friday showing a photo of Mr Depp with his clenched fist held up in the air.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Donald Trump Jr calls Johnny Depp ‘first man to win an argument with a woman’

Former president’s eldest son has repeatedly waded into the high-profile defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Oliver O'Connell5 June 2022 04:00

