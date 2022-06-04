Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor tells fans he’s ‘still in shock’ about win in Amber Heard trial
Follow for the latest updates
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.
Watch: Johnny Depp wins defamation trial as Amber Heard awarded one counterclaim
Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
Clémence Michallon writes:
I reported on this trial over the course of seven weeks. It took over my professional life, and many of my personal conversations. It was a difficult, often grim assignment.
Through it all, the cruelty of those who mocked Heard never ceased to amaze me.
Depp-Heard trial verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me
I reported on this trial for seven weeks, and I never got over the cruelty
How much do Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse.
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”.
Neither side got the full amount they wanted.
Io Dodds reports:
How much do Johnny Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp won a total of $15 million from his ex-wife, but Virginia law and a partial victory in her counter-suit will reduce his total award
Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict, says Lisa Bloom
Attorney Lisa Bloom believes we have not seen the end of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, and that the case will be decided on appeal.
Ms Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn lawsuit), and Harvey Weinstein (for whom Ms Bloom was an early advisor before resigning) spoke to BBC Newsnight following the verdict in the defamation case.
Clémence Michallon reports:
Attorney Lisa Bloom says Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict
‘Most defamation cases are really decided on appeal’
Depp and Heard face uphill battle to rebuild images
After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers.
Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her.
“Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb,” said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images
After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle as they try to rebuild their images and careers
Psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard reveals ‘horrific backlash’
Dr David Spiegel, a psychiatrist called to testify in court by Amber Heard at her defamation trial, has written about the “horrific backlash” he experienced after appearing in the witness box.
Having testified that Johnny Depp has exhibited behaviours that are “consistent” with someone who is a “perpetrator of intimate partner violence”, Dr Spiegel also acknowledged in cross-examination that he had not met the actor, but had reviewed court documents and depositions to reach his conclusions.
He said that Mr Depp showed many signs of impairment from excessive use of drugs and alcohol, pointing to his use of an earpiece for lines during filming and admitting that he did a move “entirely wasted”.
Fans of the actor were quick to express their fury at Dr Spiegel and he has now recounted his experience in Newsweek in an op-ed titled: “I Testified in the Heard vs. Depp Trial. The Backlash Has Been Horrific.”
Psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard pens op-ed about ‘horrific backlash’
Dr David Spiegel wishes Johnny Depp had tempered his fans’ behaviour and ‘re-directed their emotions’
Dolph Lundgren shares view on Aquaman co-star
Dolph Lundgren has shared his view on Amber Heard after working with her on the Aquaman films.
The action movie star appeared opposite Heard in the DC franchise, the first film of which was released in 2018. A sequel has been filmed and will be released in 2023.
Read more:
Dolph Lundgren shares view on Aquaman co-star Amber Heard as trial verdict arrives
Actor is latest celebrity to share opinion following high-profile court case
Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates franchise after winning defamation trial?
In late 2019, it was announced that Disney would be moving forward in developing a script for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Johnny Depp would be attached to the new project.
Here’s what we know about the future of the franchise:
Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates franchise after winning defamation trial?
Film producer had originally testified that the ‘future is yet to be decided’
Aquaman 2 petition reaches 4.5 million signature target
A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has officially reached its target of 4.5 million signatures, the day after a jury found in favour of Johnny Depp in the former couple’s defamation trial.
The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.
Read more:
Amber Heard Aquaman 2 petition reaches 4.5 million signature target
Change.org petition to have Heard cut from the movie reached its target a day after Johnny Depp won the defamation trial
Trial wristbands on sale for £4,000 on eBay
Some spectators who attended the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia are now selling their paper wristbands online.
Sheriffs at the Fairfax County courthouse distributed wristbands as a crowd control measure at the highly publicised trial, which attracted a large number of vocal Depp fans in particular.
Several people who were admitted to the courthouse are now selling those disposable, colour-coded paper wristbands – stamped with their date of entry – on auction websites like eBay for as much as $5,000 (£4,000).
Amanda Whiting reports:
Depp-Heard trial wristbands on sale for £4,000 on eBay
‘This is a piece of celebrity culture history,’ wrote one seller
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.