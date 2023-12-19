Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault as Marvel drops ‘Kang’ actor: Live

✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The jury handed down a verdict on Monday afternoon in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, convicting him of two counts — on one misdemeanor count of assault and one harassment violation.

Jurors deliberated for a total of roughly five hours.

Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.

The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.

Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.

Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

Hours after the guilty verdict was announced, Marvel said it was dropping Majors from its lineup.