✕ Close Depp says it is ‘insane’ to hear ‘heinous’ accusations of sexual violence from Heard

Amber Heard broke down in tears as she returned to the witness stand in her rebuttal against Johnny Depp after his side rested their case on Thursday.

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day,” she said, adding that “all I want” is to “get my voice back”.

In an intense cross-examination, Depp’s lawyer asserted that the trial has been hard for Heard because her “lies have been exposed to the world multiple times”.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.

Depp returned to the stand himself on Wednesday and denied knowledge of his attorney’s defamatory statements about his ex-wife. The actor called her allegations of abuse “unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false”.

Following Heard’s turn on the stand, the defence rested, marking the end of 23 days of testimony. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday before the jury deliberates.