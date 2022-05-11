Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss in court case to excitement of ex’s legal team
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.
Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
Earlier she described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.
Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial
Here are the most shocking moments over the first four weeks of the trial.
Most explosive trial moments so far from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial
Over first two weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Voices: Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy
Sunny Hundal writes:
The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial is possibly the most talked-about and memed defamation case of recent years. Even someone like me, who tried to pay as little attention to it as possible, has not been able to avoid it. The discussion, videos and memes are everywhere.
Opinion: Johnny Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy
A lot of people have fond memories of growing up with Johnny Depp’s films – I get it. But this is ultimately irrelevant
Voices: Why are any of us laughing about Johnny Depp v Amber Heard?
Victoria Richards writes:
What is happening? Have people gone completely bonkers? It’s a defamation trial centred on accusations of domestic abuse – not the red carpet premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean 7.
Opinion: Why are any of us laughing about Johnny Depp v Amber Heard?
Jokes about the trial call into question what we deem ‘funny’ or ‘fair game’ – it’s easy to forget that while these are celebrities, their lives seemingly ripe for consumption and savage dissection, they are also people
When will there be a verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard?
The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has concluded its fourth week at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.
Having begun on 11 April, the first four weeks of testimony have painted a harrowing portrait of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship as the jury heard testimony from both actors as well as a string of other people who knew them.
Here’s what happens next:
Heard and Depp tell very different versions of Australia fight
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger.
Ms Heard and Mr Depp have both been asked about the alleged incident as part of the defamation trial opposing them in Fairfax, Virginia.
What Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have each said about fight where he severed finger
Alleged violent incident unfolded in Australia in 2015 and has been key part of defamation trial
Why is the trial on a break?
The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is taking a 10-day break from testimony.
Having begun on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, the trial is will resume on 16 May at 9am.
Judge Penney Azcarate informed both sides and the jury at the start of the trial that she had a scheduling conflict due to a conference this week.
Why is the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial on a break?
Scheduling conflict leads to pause in proceedings midway through Heard testimony
Heard references previous claim Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs
Amber Heard said she “instantly” thought “of Kate Moss and stairs” when she recounted a fight with Johnny Depp involving her sister Whitney.
On the stand on Thursday in the defamation trial between the two actors, Ms Heard walked through one of many fights between herself and Mr Depp, with this one taking place in March 2015.
Amber Heard references previous claim Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs
‘I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs,’ Heard says
Most damning things Heard has said about Depp at trial
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard has taken the witness stand in the defamation case opposing her and Johnny Depp in Virginia.
Mr Depp was heard as a witness first, and Ms Heard took the stand on 4 May. Her testimony resumed on 5 May.
Here are the most damning parts of her testimony so far:
Most damning things Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp at defamation trial
Ms Heard says Mr Depp subjected her to sexual, physical, and verbal violence
Most damning things Depp said about Heard at trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both made damning claims about the other during the proceedings in Virginia with both levelling allegations of both verbal and physical abuse.
The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.
Over the course of three and a half days on the witness stand, Mr Depp testified at length about alleged physical and verbal abuse he sustained at Ms Heard’s hands, as well as her drug and alcohol use.
Most damning things Johnny Depp said about Amber Heard at their defamation trial
Depp testified at length about alleged physical and verbal abuse he sustained at Heard’s hands, as well as her drug and alcohol use.
