Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard defence case tells of actor’s ‘erratic’ and ‘unprofessional’ behaviour
Johnny Depp showed up late to set on ‘virtually every movie’, former agent says
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard’s defence case continues in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Testimony has been given by several of Heard’s former friends as well as her sister, acting coach, and makeup artist. They all testified either seeing her injuries or alleged altercations with Depp.
On Thursday, Depp’s longtime friend spoke of a jealous streak in the actor, while his former agent said he romanticised drugs and constantly showed up late to sets impacting his career. The actor’s ex-business manager described his increasingly dire financial situation and “erratic behaviour” relating to drugs and alcohol. Actor and Depp-ex Ellen Barkin recalled him drinking all the time and once throwing a wine bottle across a room during an argument.
Testimony resumes on Monday.
Heard breaks down saying she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp as she feared she ‘wouldn’t survive’
Amber Heard sobbed in court as she said she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp because she feared she “wouldn’t survive” if she stayed in the relationship.
“I knew if I didn’t I’d likely not literally survive,” she said, choking back tears.
Amber Heard breaks down telling court why she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp
‘At the time it felt like the hardest thing I ever had to do,’ she told a court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday
Depp fulfilling promise that Heard ‘will never see his eyes again’
Johnny Depp is fulfilling a promise he made to Amber Heard that she will “never see his eyes again” after accusing him of being an abuser, a US court has heard.
The Aquaman star again denied Mr Depp had been the victim in their violent relationship, and reiterated that her 2018 article had not been about him, as she continued giving evidence on Monday.
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over the piece she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.
He has denied all accusations.
Johnny Depp fulfilling promise that Amber Heard ‘will never see his eyes again’
On the third day of Ms Heard’s testimony, Mr Depp’s lawyer said why the actor has refused to look at his former partner in court.
Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 was cut down amid controversy
Amber Heard has said that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly cut down amid her battle with ex Johnny Depp.
Speaking in court, the actor commented: “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”
She added: “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it. That depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”
Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 was cut down amid Johnny Depp controversy
‘They basically took a bunch out of my role,’ said actor
Heard recounts police being called after Depp allegedly attacked her
Amber Heard has shared her account of an incident during which she says police were called to her apartment after Johnny Depp attacked her.
Ms Heard was asked about the alleged events of 21 May 2016 as she returned to the witness stand on Monday (16 May) as part of the defamation trial opposing her and Mr Depp in Virginia.
Heard says police called after Depp attacked her as court shown photos of injuries
Ms Heard has returned as witness in defamation case
Amber Heard begs Johnny Depp to stop ‘smear campaign’ as court hears emotional audio
Emotional audio was played to the court during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Monday as the Aquaman actor said she begged her then-husband to stop calling her “a liar” about his alleged abuse.
In the audio clip, Ms Heard is heard speaking to Mr Depp in a recorded conversation in June 2016 – one month after she filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
Amber Heard begs Johnny Depp to stop ‘smear campaign’ as court hears emotional audio
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp launched a ‘smear campaign’ against her and called her ‘a liar’
Heard describes meeting Elon Musk at Met Gala after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’
Amber Heard has described the moment she met Elon Musk at the 2016 Met Gala after her then-husband Johnny Depp “stood me up” on the red carpet.
The Aquaman actor told the court that she and Mr Depp had been planning to go to the Met Gala together as guests of Ralph Lauren.
Amber Heard describes meeting Elon Musk at Met Gala after Johnny Depp ‘stood me up’
Amber Heard took to the stand for a third day of testimony in the defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia
Depp’s friend vapes while giving testimony in defamation trial
Johnny Depp‘s friend Bruce Witkin was seen vaping as he gave testimony in the actor’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Witkin is not the first person to be seen vaping during the trial. A security guard at Depp’s West Hollywood penthouse, Alejandro Romero, started vaping as he testified via video link in April.
Johnny Depp’s friend vapes while giving testimony in defamation trial
Heard makeup artist describes covering up actor’s injuries before James Corden show
Amber Heard’s former make-up artist has testified that she concealed injuries on Heard’s face before her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Melanie Inglessis gave evidence in the ongoing $50m defamation trial – brought by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Heard – on Wednesday (18 May)
Makeup artist describes covering Amber Heard injuries before James Corden appearance
Heard’s former make-up artist gave testimony about covering injuries on the ‘Aquaman’ star’s face before she went on Corden’s chat show
Heard says she’s been labelled a ‘liar’ because Depp is ‘the bigger star’
Amber Heard has explained why she believes she’s been labelled a “liar” during the Johnny Depp trial.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Amber Heard explains why she thinks she’s been labelled a ‘liar’ in Johnny Depp trial
Heard said Depp’s ‘publicity reach’ has been a factor in people’s opinions on the subject
Depp was ‘very concerned’ about Heard working with James Franco, acting coach says
Johnny Depp was “very concerned” about Amber Heard in roles opposite James Franco, her acting coach testified.
Kirsty Sexton gave testimony on Wednesday in the ongoing defamation trial:
Johnny Depp was allegedly ‘concerned’ over Amber Heard roles with James Franco
Heard’s acting coach Kirsty Sexton previously testified as a witness during Depp’s 2020 UK libel case
