Johnny Depp told psychiatrist of ‘chaotic’ relationship with Amber Heard
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard’s defence case continues in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counter claim for $100m.
Testimony has been given by several of Heard’s former friends as well as her sister, acting coach, and makeup artist. They all testified either seeing her injuries or alleged altercations with Depp.
On Thursday, Depp’s longtime friend spoke of a jealous streak in the actor, while his former agent said he romanticised drugs and constantly showed up late to sets impacting his career.
The actor’s ex-business manager described his increasingly dire financial situation and “erratic behaviour” relating to drugs and alcohol. Actor and Depp-ex Ellen Barkin recalled him drinking all the time and once throwing a wine bottle across a room during an argument.
Testimony resumes on Monday.
Psychologist: Memes and videos mocking Amber Heard expose hatred and distrust of women
Memes and videos mocking Amber Heard expose the “deep hatred” and distrust of women as well as revealing the prevalence of misogyny, experts have warned.
Campaigners from leading UK charities and experts told The Independent viral online responses to the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Ms Heard shed light on how many people assume women who report domestic abuse and sexual violence are lying.
Maya Oppenheim, Women’s Correspondent for The Independent, reports:
Heard’s sister says Depp asked her to sign NDA after he hit her and trashed closet
Amber Heard’s sister has claimed that Johnny Depp asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he allegedly hit her during a violent attack on the Aquaman actress.
Whitney Henriquez testified in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday about an incident where her former brother-in-law allegedly struck her in the back, hurled a Red Bull can at a friend, grabbed Ms Heard by the hair and hit her before trashing Ms Heard’s closet.
The incident, which became known as “the staircase incident”, allegedly took place in March 2015 inside the downtown Los Angeles penthouse in the Eastern Columbia Building where Ms Heard and Mr Depp lived together.
Read more:
Editor’s Letter: Analysing data from the Depp v Heard trial is more complicated than you’d think
I analyse audience interactions all day, every day – and I know that sometimes a story isn’t quite what it seems, writes Lucy Anna Gray.
Depp cackled as he held dog out of car window, court hears
Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he became angry with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday where she testified about the shocking alleged incident back on 21 March 2013.
Read more:
10 celebrities who’ve been named in the defamation trial
When a relationship between two A-listers self-destructs, there’s bound to be some collateral.
Celebrities from Elon Musk to Kate Moss have been caught up in the explosive trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Below, we have collated 10 celebrities who have made an appearance, whether they like it or not, in the trial between Depp and Heard.
Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp ‘screaming, spitting and cursing’ at him
Johnny Depp was reportedly “screaming, cursing and spitting” at a former friend on the last night that he allegedly violently abused Amber Heard, according to damning courtroom testimony.
A pre-recorded deposition from Josh Drew on 11 November 2019 was played in court.
Read more:
Heard’s ex-friend cries as she feared ‘monster’ Depp would ‘do something worse than he intended’
Amber Heard’s former best friend broke down in tears as she described how she feared “monster” Johnny Depp would “do something worse than he intended” to the Aquaman actress.
Raquel Pennington testified in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Wednesday where she told jurors that she was “scared” for her friend’s safety around her then-husband Mr Depp.
“In the beginning I wasn’t worried. Towards the end when the phsycial abuse was more evident I was worried,” she sobbed.
Read more:
Heard friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
A friend of actor Amber Heard testified Wednesday that she saw the bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
In a recorded deposition played for jurors, Raquel Pennington said she never personally witnessed Depp strike Heard. But she said she saw the injuries, and she took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp head-butted her and perhaps broke her nose.
Read more:
Eva Green says Depp will emerge from Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’
Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial.
The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.
Read more:
Johnny Depp slips into Jack Sparrow character for fans outside courthouse
A video shows Johnny Depp channelling Captain Jack Sparrow while leaving court on Wednesday (18 May) for fans screaming that they missed his Pirates of the Caribbean character.
Read more:
Court hears testimony from Amber Heard’s makeup artist who says she concealed injuries on Heard’s face
